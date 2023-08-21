The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority has been on a roll lately.

In May it received a better rating from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development – from “troubled” to “substandard” – by improving efficiencies, staffing and resources, leaders said. The improved ranking means the authority is no longer in danger of receivership. City agencies recently approved the authority’s plans for the long-awaited, $200 million transformation of the aging, unusable Commodore Perry Homes east of downtown into a mixed-use, mixed-income development with 405 residential units in 27 buildings and 8,000 square feet of commercial space.

A 10-story mural on a wall of its Lyndon B. Johnson Apartments on Humboldt Parkway was unveiled last week, marking the first time the Buffalo AKG Art Museum has partnered with a public housing authority to create a public artwork. And it’s the tallest mural to date for the museum.

And earlier this week, the BMHA board of commissioners reached agreements with two unions, AFSCME Local 264 and IUOE Local 17-S, on new five-year contracts. It’s the first time in decades that authority employees are not working under expired contracts for an extended period of time, BMHA officials said.

The proposals will raise wages for white-collar and blue-collar employees by a total of 17% over the life of the contracts.

The proposed contracts for the authority’s 140 unionized workers include 4% wage hikes in the first two years and 3% in each of the remaining three years. The agreements also include a one-time $1,500 upgrade in the first year.

The authority’s 19 exempt and nonrepresented staffers will receive the same pay boost and bonus.

The estimated cost of the agreements over the five-year term is $4.7 million.

“During 2023, many months prior to the June 30th expiration of the collective bargaining agreements, the executive team began negotiating in earnest with the relevant parties, and we are pleased that we were able to arrive at satisfactory agreements within days of the prior contracts’ expiration,” said BMHA Executive Director Gillian Brown. “To my knowledge, this marks the first time in over 20 years that staff were not working under expired contracts for an extended period of time.”

The proposed contracts will be forwarded to the Buffalo Common Council for approval and Mayor Byron W. Brown for his signature. These final steps are expected to take place in September.

Other highlights of the contract agreements include a change from five- and seven-step salary schedules to a six-step salary schedule for all workers to help recruit and retain qualified workers, officials said.

There is an increase of $100 for each step on the longevity schedule and an increase of 2.5 vacation days for staffers hired after December 2009 upon reaching their fifth and 15th year of service.

There’s also an increase of $100 in the annual uniform and protective footwear allowance for blue-collar and engineering employees.

The proposed collective bargaining agreements also include changes to provide BMHA management with additional flexibility, including:

Establishment of an emergency overtime pool to reduce the need for third-party snow removal contractors.

Requirement for employees to provide medical justification when taking more than five consecutive days of sick leave.

Revised sick leave policy to provide incentives for workers to achieve six months of perfect attendance.

Work schedule changes to reduce small increments of comp time usage.

Opportunity for retirees to buy back accrued sick time with an option to apply unused sick leave to their service record.