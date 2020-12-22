BlueCross BlueShield awards $575,000 in "Blue Fund" grants

BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York awarded $575,000 in "Blue Fund" grants to five nonprofits to support health-based projects in the region.

The recipients are: Buffalo Center for Equity Health, $125,000; Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network, $100,000; Harmonia Collaborative Care, $100,000; YMCA Buffalo Niagara, $100,000; and Back to Basics Outreach Ministries, $50,000.

BlueCross BlueShield also partnered with intermediary organizations in the eight counties of Western New York to help identify 75 recipients of Blue Fund microgrants ranging from $500 to $2,500, for a total of $100,000.

In total, BlueCross BlueShield Blue Fund invested $1.7 million into the community this year, including previous donations. The health insurer said it pivoted its traditional grant cycle this year to support the most critical and immediate community needs stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matt Glynn

