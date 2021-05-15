Blue Angels to headline first Buffalo Waterfront Air Show

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, who are celebrating their 75th anniversary, will headline the first Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show from noon to 4 p.m. June 19 and 20 in the skies over the Outer Harbor.

Also featured will be the Air Force F-16 Viper Team, the Canadian CF-18 Hornet Team, world aerobatic champion Rob Holland and others.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The show takes the place of the annual Thunder of Niagara Air Show at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, which was canceled in March due to public health concerns. In announcing the Buffalo air show last week, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo noted that reduced capacity and social distancing measures will be observed.

Tickets at the Outer Harbor are available at three levels – general admission for a vehicle with up to five people for $149; VIP tickets for $99, in blocks of two or four, with reserved seating, catered lunch and unlimited beverages; and VIP premium tickets for $139 at the water’s edge.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park’s Save the Sullivans fundraising campaign. For tickets, visit buffalowaterfront.com.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.