Blood shortage causes donation sites to lure donors with prizes

A shortage of blood donations may be potentially tied to the Covid-19 pandemic, but there is an upside – at least for a while.
Now, potential blood donors can net a shot at a vacation to remember or a little bit of help with holiday shopping after they make a blood donation.
Hanna Malak at the American Red Cross said that this time period in the latter part of 2021 stands out for blood collection – but for the wrong reasons.
“We are seeing the slowest turnout for this time of year in the last decade,” said Malak, who is regional donor services executive at the Red Cross.
But the need for blood, on the other hand, remains "pretty constant" during the year, Malak said.
The Red Cross is now offering a few rewards to entice potential blood donors for a time.
Prizes include the chance at a trip to Hawaii and gift cards.
The trip giveaway includes donors from across the country who will be entered to win if they give blood between Nov. 1 and 12, and is connected to a series called "I Know What You Did Last Summer." The time frame of the gift card promotion is from Nov. 1 to 23, and will net donors a $10 gift card from Amazon.
“We are working around the clock to increase our blood supply,” Malak said. “We're getting creative ... to get people through the door.”
At ConnectLife, the region's other major blood donation organization, Amanda Farrell, the senior director of blood donor recruitment, called the current time in blood collection “a day-to-day challenge.” “Most of the country has less than a three-day supply,” she said.
“There’s no substitute for human blood,” Farrell said.
Farrell said she has been with ConnectLife for 14 years, and the current situation with blood is different. “It really is unprecedented,” she said.
Support Local Journalism
In November, the Sabres are providing a pair of tickets to donors at ConnectLife during that month, Farrell said.
“We have a long-standing partnership with the Sabres,” she said. “We have a different promotion for our donors every month.”
So what has been dropping off – the number of people showing up to donate, or the amount of blood involved?
“It’s a little bit of both,” Malak said.
In looking for reasons behind the drop-off in blood, one factor that may be a big part of the situation is the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Malak said.
“I think the pandemic is definitely a major impact,” Malak said. “We want to assure people that donating blood is essential.”
Overall, there may be more than one reason for why the Covid-19 pandemic affected blood collections, Malak said.
“There’s some hesitancy with folks to go out and donate blood,” Malak said, of the presence of the Covid-19 virus.
There could be other factors at work, too. As Malak said, as part of "getting back to normal" some people may be traveling. And, a chunk of collected blood also “comes from high schools and colleges,” Malak said. “It’s the blood drives we do on campus.”
But of the pandemic's effects on the situation, Malak said, “I think we’re through it.”
With Covid-19 as an ongoing concern, the situation of blood collections right now is a contrast to other years, Malak said.
“Historically, this time of year we see an uptick,” Malak said.
Blood is needed on an ongoing basis, the Red Cross executive said.
“We can’t manufacture blood," Malak said.