Blood shortage causes donation sites to lure donors with prizes

A shortage of blood donations may be potentially tied to the Covid-19 pandemic, but there is an upside – at least for a while.

Now, potential blood donors can net a shot at a vacation to remember or a little bit of help with holiday shopping after they make a blood donation.

Hanna Malak at the American Red Cross said that this time period in the latter part of 2021 stands out for blood collection – but for the wrong reasons.

“We are seeing the slowest turnout for this time of year in the last decade,” said Malak, who is regional donor services executive at the Red Cross.

But the need for blood, on the other hand, remains "pretty constant" during the year, Malak said.

The Red Cross is now offering a few rewards to entice potential blood donors for a time.

Prizes include the chance at a trip to Hawaii and gift cards.

The trip giveaway includes donors from across the country who will be entered to win if they give blood between Nov. 1 and 12, and is connected to a series called "I Know What You Did Last Summer." The time frame of the gift card promotion is from Nov. 1 to 23, and will net donors a $10 gift card from Amazon.