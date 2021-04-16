'Blood money' from opioid settlement diverted from fighting addiction, advocates say

A diversion of millions of dollars from an opioid settlement into New York State's general budgetary fund has angered some legislators and drug counselors who believe the money should be reserved solely to fight opioid addiction.

"All that money is blood money," said Avi Israel, founder and president of Save the Michaels of the World, the drug treatment program named for his son, who died by suicide in 2014 after he could not get into a treatment facility. "That money is coming to the state on the backs of people who died from opiates. It should go to the people who need it the most – the people suffering from addiction and mental heath."

In February, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced the state would receive $32 million in settlement money to combat the opioid crisis. The funds were coming from a $573 million settlement between 47 state attorneys general and McKinsey & Company, a consulting firm that helped "turbocharge" opioid sales for its clients, including Purdue Pharma.

"The funds from today's agreement – more than $32 million of which will go to New York State – will be used toward abating the effects of excessive opioid use in the participating states," according to a statement from her office at the time.