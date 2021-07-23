Blockchain company chief says North Tonawanda power plant deal would create jobs

The president of Digihost, a Canadian blockchain company, said this week that his planned $3.5 million purchase of a North Tonawanda power plant would create about 20 permanent jobs and 30 to 40 construction jobs.

Alec Amar said his company currently runs a data mining operation – an array of numerous computers performing complex mathematical calculations needed for investments in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin – at the former American Axle plant in Buffalo.

That site would stay open, Amar said, even if Digihost buys the Fortistar natural gas-burning power plant on Erie Avenue in North Tonawanda.

The purchase requires approval from the state Public Service Commission. The plan to stack shipping containers 24 feet high on the plant's lawn and stuff them with more data mining computers requires approval from the City of North Tonawanda.

Building Inspector Cosimo R. Capozzi said he will report to the city Planning Board Aug. 2 on whether the city zoning ordinance allows data mining at that location.

