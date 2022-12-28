 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blizzard's death toll rises to 38 in Erie, Niagara counties

  Updated
Buffalo Blizzard Coverage

A police cruiser and ambulance prepare to respond to an emergency Buffalo on Dec. 27, 2022. 

 Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
The death toll from the Christmas weekend blizzard has grown to at least 38 people in Erie and Niagara counties.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed three more deaths in Buffalo, bringing the county's total up to 37 storm-related deaths so far, County Executive Mark Poloncarz reported on Twitter late Wednesday.

Twenty-nine of those died in Buffalo, seven were in the suburbs and one person in an unknown location, Poloncarz said.

The suburban deaths have occurred in Cheektowaga, Amherst and Depew, he said.

Three of those who have died have yet to be identified.

Seventeen were found outside, Poloncarz noted, nine died in unheated homes, four were in a vehicle, four were the result of cardiac events while shoveling or snowblowing, and three were due to a delay in emergency medical response. 

Anyone looking for information about a missing relative or friend should call their local police department, Poloncarz said.

The only confirmed death outside Erie County happened in Lockport, where a man died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

More people have died as a result of this blizzard than died in the Blizzard of '77.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

