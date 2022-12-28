 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blizzard's death toll rises to 35 in Erie, Niagara counties

  • Updated
Buffalo Blizzard Coverage

A police cruiser and ambulance prepare to respond to an emergency Buffalo on Dec. 27, 2022. 

 Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
The death toll from the Christmas weekend blizzard has grown to at least 35 people in Erie and Niagara counties.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed 34 storm-related deaths so far, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Wednesday.

Twenty-six of those died in Buffalo, seven were in the suburbs and one person in an unknown location, Poloncarz said.

The suburban deaths have occurred in Cheektowaga, Amherst and Depew, he said.

Three of those who have died have yet to be identified.

Anyone looking for information about a missing relative or friend should call their local police department, Poloncarz said.

The only confirmed death outside Erie County happened in Lockport, where a man died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

More people have died as a result of this blizzard than died in the Blizzard of '77.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

