Blizzard's death toll rises to 35 in Erie, Niagara counties

The death toll from the Christmas weekend blizzard has grown to at least 35 people in Erie and Niagara counties.
The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed 34 storm-related deaths so far, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Wednesday.
Twenty-six of those died in Buffalo, seven were in the suburbs and one person in an unknown location, Poloncarz said.
The suburban deaths have occurred in Cheektowaga, Amherst and Depew, he said.
Three of those who have died have yet to be identified.
Anyone looking for information about a missing relative or friend should call their local police department, Poloncarz said.
The only confirmed death outside Erie County happened in Lockport, where a man died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Stranded motorists have blizzard slumber party at Target on Walden Avenue
- 17 dead, desperation grows on Buffalo blizzard Day 3: 'Not the Christmas that we wanted'
- 28 people confirmed dead in Buffalo Niagara blizzard; city deaths rise to 20
- Thruway, I-290, 400, 219 reopen; only I-190 in Erie County is still closed
- Buffalo family shelters stranger's body at their home for a day after she dies in blizzard
- Storm turns 'wickedly bad': 47,000 without power in Buffalo Niagara; winds as high as 79 mph
- With no electricity to power a ventilator, a desperate mother fights to keep her baby alive
- 'A ton of people stuck': Motorists stranded in blizzard all over Erie County
- Blizzard warning issued for 4 Western New York counties
- What to expect in the next 36 hours: Blizzard warning ends, replaced by winter storm warning
- National Weather Service says 'once-in-a-generation' storm coming. Here's what's expected
- Zero visibility, whiteouts strand drivers as storm wallops Western New York
- Nightmare before Christmas in Town of Tonawanda
- 'She was just the sweetest person': Monique Alexander, 52, died in storm on Christmas Eve
- After a long night of rescues, Erie County deputies reach child trapped in a car
More people have died as a result of this blizzard than died in the Blizzard of '77.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.