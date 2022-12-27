Blizzard's death toll climbs to at least 34, with 27 in Buffalo; more deaths than Blizzard of '77

The number of people who've died due to the storm is at least 34 in Erie and Niagara counties.
The death toll in the City of Buffalo has grown to at least 27, city officials said Tuesday morning.
On Monday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the county medical examiner has confirmed a total of 27 storm-related deaths.
A 27-year-old Lockport man was found dead Sunday from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, Niagara County officials reported.
More people in Western New York have died due to this storm than died as a result of the Blizzard of '77.
Poloncarz previously announced two deaths in Cheektowaga, two deaths in Amherst, one death in Depew and another in Williamsville.
More than 5,600 households in Erie County remained without electricity Tuesday morning, including nearly 4,000 in the City of Buffalo.
A driving ban remains in effect in Buffalo and Lackawanna.
Metro bus, rail and paratransit service remained suspended on Tuesday, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said. Service updates will be posted at metro.nfta.com.
