Blizzard victim found dead in snow on Christmas Eve identified by family

The body of blizzard victim William Clay has been officially identified, his family said Friday.

Clay’s sister, Sophia Clay of Buffalo, identified the body from photographs sent to her by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office, she told The Buffalo News.

“He died in the snow on his 56 birthday,” she said.

She said her family does not know exactly what happened to Clay, who was found outside early Christmas Eve morning near a convenience store at Kensington and Bailey avenues in Buffalo.

“We believe he was going out to that store,” Sophia Clay said. She said she believes her brother underestimated the severity of the blizzard.

Family members are conducting a GoFundMe.com drive to raise money to bury Clay, a retired truck driver. A total of $9,069 had been pledged as of late Friday afternoon.

"I do not know the cause of death other than it, unfortunately, being blizzard-related,” Erie County spokesman Peter Anderson told The News.