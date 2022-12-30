 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Blizzard victim found dead in snow on Christmas Eve identified by family

  • Updated
  • 0
William Clay

Sophia Clay says her brother, William, died in the blizzard. She said he was a lifelong Buffalo resident who played football for Burgard Vocational High School and was a retired truck driver.

 Sophia Clay, via GoFundMe
Support this work for $1 a month

The body of blizzard victim William Clay has been officially identified, his family said Friday. 

Clay’s sister, Sophia Clay of Buffalo, identified the body from photographs sent to her by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office, she told The Buffalo News.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

“He died in the snow on his 56 birthday,” she said.

She said her family does not know exactly what happened to Clay, who was found outside early Christmas Eve morning near a convenience store at Kensington and Bailey avenues in Buffalo.

“We believe he was going out to that store,” Sophia Clay said. She said she believes her brother underestimated the severity of the blizzard.

Family members are conducting a GoFundMe.com drive to raise money to bury Clay, a retired truck driver. A total of $9,069 had been pledged as of late Friday afternoon. 

People are also reading…

"I do not know the cause of death other than it, unfortunately, being blizzard-related,” Erie County spokesman Peter Anderson told The News.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China’s National Space Administration discovered exotic material in samples from moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News