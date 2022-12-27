Blizzard turned generator repairman into Clarence couple's weekend guest

Tim Scritchfield of Capital Heat went to the home of Paul and Noreen Huefner on Friday morning to check on their generator – and didn't leave until Sunday night.

The unplanned, weekend-long service call began a little before 10 a.m. Friday when the power went out at the Huefners' Clarence home and they had a bit of trouble with their whole-house generator.

Scritchfield, a service manager who is often on the road, made his way to the Huefners' by 11 and soon figured out what was wrong. However, by the time he tried to leave, he drove into whiteout conditions and had to turn around. Scritchfield asked if he could wait out the storm in the Huefners' driveway, but Paul Huefner invited him inside.

That's where Scritchfield stayed for the rest of Friday, all day Saturday and well into Sunday. He slept in the Huefners' family room and spent hours each day responding to dozens of customer calls about generators, furnaces and boilers, talking to 150 people in all.

Depending on the issue, and the mechanical aptitude of the caller, Scritchfield figures he was able to help nearly 60 people fix their problem right over the phone.

Scritchfield said he can't thank the Huefners enough for their hospitality – and for Noreen Huefner's homemade Italian food, including pasta she makes from scratch.

"There was part of me that wanted to stay for dinner before I left again," Scritchfield said. "I was thinking can we get into that lasagna some more?"

He said he felt he had imposed on the Huefners.

"Other than being a nuisance, always being on the phone and probably disturbing their life pattern quite a bit, I tried to not interfere with them. I really did," Scritchfield said.

But Paul Huefner said the couple was glad to have him there.

"The neighbor calls, you know, she's laughing that, 'Hey, you got a resident,'" Paul Huefner said. "I said, 'What's so bad about a resident in a blizzard who knows how to keep your generator going and knows how to keep your furnace going?' And that's all you care about: power and heat."

Scritchfield also helped snow blow the driveway and, eventually, was able to get free and on his way to his South Buffalo home after 9 p.m. Sunday.