How well was Buffalo prepared to respond to the Christmas blizzard in which 31 city residents died?

A 170-page report commissioned by the city and completed by the New York University Robert F. Wagner School of Public Service was released Friday, breaking down four areas of impact: roads, utilities, communications and equity.

The city must improve in all four areas to more adequately prepare for future extreme weather, the report concluded.

During a news conference in City Hall, Mayor Byron W. Brown rehashed the unprecedented blizzard. It dumped more than 50 inches of snow in the city over three days and was accompanied by hurricane-strength winds that caused deadly whiteouts and massive snow drifts, he said.

"Last year, as you all know, our city was hit with not one, but two historic storms," said Brown. "The one in December claimed the lives of more than two dozen of our residents, our community members, our family members."

Brown acknowledged the NYU report's recommendations for strengthening preparedness and recovery efforts during future storms outlined in "Lessons Learned from the Buffalo Blizzard," which was authored by lead researcher Sarah M. Kaufman and her nine-person team.

Researchers interviewed more than 30 stakeholders in compiling the report, from city and state government officials to emergency responders, utility providers and business owners. In explaining the research in broad strokes, Kaufman said improved public communication was the most "urgent" issue facing the city.

She said the county and the city could have better shared their messages to the public. Alerting Buffalonians to the dangers of even walking outside during the blizzard was not properly conveyed, she said, while there was no clear explanation for what constitutes an "essential worker."

The report urged the city to create one primary means of sharing emergency information that can be disseminated to many channels, from social media to traditional media to texts and emails. One avenue could be improving the city's buy-in to BuffAlert.

The report also noted that, while Buffalo was the epicenter of the storm and that its impact was felt throughout the city, "the blizzard's impact was felt hardest in Buffalo neighborhoods that endure persistent economic hardships and resource limitations."

Some of the report's recommendations, such as upgrading and purchasing new police and fire department equipment, have already been addressed by the city.

Kaufman admitted no one's sure how quickly these improvements might need to be made.

"That's the question: Is this truly a once-in-a-generation storm or a once-in-a-season storm?" she said.

The mayor also created a storm response task force to help with the implementation of recommendations from the report.

Other recommendations include working with private businesses to establish a business notification system, partnering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a more robust emergency notification.

He said the city has already begun updating its physical equipment, and is investing in new DPW facilities, as recommended in the report.

“Installing better physical signage of storm warnings in public places. We’re also continuing to work to address equity issues with measures such as assistance with water, sewer and tax bills, as well as home repairs, and on these resources, we are working with federal and state governments. Together, we will work to implement the recommendations outlined in the NYU report to help our city and region better manage future extreme weather events,” said Brown.

Meanwhile, the report noted that the Rudin Center for Transportation Policy and Management at NYU’s Wagner School assembled a nine-member research team and additional advisers to examine how disastrous road conditions and insufficient snow removal resources impeded the storm response and recovery. The team also looked at how power losses affected residents and city operations, as well as how warnings and emergency messages were communicated to the public.

The team also looked at equity concerns and how the storm exacerbated existing inequities in the city. While the storm hit all of Buffalo, the blizzard's impact was felt hardest in Buffalo neighborhoods that endure persistent economic hardships and resource limitations, the report noted.

“Of the 31 individuals who died with the City of Buffalo, 20 were people of color – disproportionate for the city’s demographics. Many residents who were not in a financial position to stock up ahead of time ventured out mid-storm for food and medicines,” the report said.

“In some neighborhoods, acquiring food was even more challenging because grocery stores are not evenly distributed throughout the city,” the report added.