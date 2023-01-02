 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blizzard prompts three Buffalo public schools to go to remote classes this week

Blizzard 2022 (copy) (copy)

Snow is scraped off the street on Whitehall Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Three Buffalo public schools affected by the blizzard will be remote this week. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Public Schools has had to shift to remote learning this week at three of its schools affected by the Blizzard of '22.

Emerson School of Hospitality High School (School 302) on West Chippewa Street, Leonardo DaVinci High School (School 212) on the D’Youville University campus and the Academy (School 131) middle school will have all students participate in remote learning from home Tuesday through Friday of this week, BPS Chief Operating Officer David Hills said.

At Emerson and DaVinci, staff teach remotely from this week, while at the Academy, faculty will do the same on Tuesday and Wednesday, then teach from the new school building Thursday and Friday as they prepare their new classrooms, Hills said.

Hills said the Academy had planned to move to its new location at the former BPS 86 over the holiday break, but the blizzard prevented that.

“We lost five days of moving, so we had to delay opening to get that move completed,” Hills said. “This was due to a lack of access because the building was buried.”

The other two schools are undergoing repairs for plumbing issues that “severely impacted” the buildings, Hills said.

Both Emerson and DaVinci had water damage from fixtures bursting, including sprinkler heads and drinking fountains, he said. The repairs will involve knocking out and replacing drywall and cleaning up other water damage.

All classes at the three school are expected to resume in person next Monday. 

Higher Education Reporter

I'm the new Higher Education reporter on The Buffalo News business enterprise team. I previously worked at The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo. I'm a Rochester native with family in Buffalo. Email me at jgramza@buffnews.com.

