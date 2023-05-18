A 27-year-old Kenmore mechanic is being lauded as a hero for saving at least 10 and as many as 24 lives during the blizzard by breaking into a Cheektowaga school to find shelter for himself and a group of strangers whose vehicles were stuck in the snow nearby.

Withey's car got stuck on Dec. 23 on Preston Road and he knocked on more than a dozen doors to find shelter to no avail. He took in a stranded child and an elderly woman in his truck overnight and then he trudged on the morning of Christmas Eve to Pine Hill Elementary Center school. He broke a window, climbed in and then went back to get his passengers. He then braved the storm and went back and forth to the road finding more stranded drivers and brought them back to the school where they stayed until the next day.