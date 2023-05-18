Move over, Captain America. Step aside, Iron Man.
A real-life superhero is going to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Bisons Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond game Friday night.
It's Jay Withey Jr. of the Town of Tonawanda, who is credited with saving as many as 24 people during the Blizzard of 2022.
A 27-year-old Kenmore mechanic is being lauded as a hero for saving at least 10 and as many as 24 lives during the blizzard by breaking into a Cheektowaga school to find shelter for himself and a group of strangers whose vehicles were stuck in the snow nearby.
Withey's car got stuck on Dec. 23 on Preston Road and he knocked on more than a dozen doors to find shelter to no avail. He took in a stranded child and an elderly woman in his truck overnight and then he trudged on the morning of Christmas Eve to Pine Hill Elementary Center school. He broke a window, climbed in and then went back to get his passengers. He then braved the storm and went back and forth to the road finding more stranded drivers and brought them back to the school where they stayed until the next day.
Pre-game ceremonies begin at 6:10 p.m. The Bisons will be wearing caps and uniforms with "Marvel-designed logo of a bison emerging from a winter storm."
But fear not: while there's a chance of sprinkles Friday evening, the temperature should be a seasonable mid-60s.