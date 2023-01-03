Blizzard death toll now at 42; officials say the number is expected to rise

The number of deaths attributed to the December blizzard now stands at 42. And that number may still grow days after the storm and post-storm dig-out has ended.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office reported two more Erie County deaths on Tuesday. County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the two latest confirmed, blizzard-related deaths on social media. That brings the Erie County death total to 41. One death was also previously reported in Niagara County.

Comparatively, 29 deaths were blamed on the infamous Blizzard of '77.

The two latest Erie County deaths involve a Buffalo woman and an Amherst man. The man was found in a snowbank and died from related injuries, Poloncarz said. The woman died from injuries due to a lack of oxygen because of the extended power outage.

The Buffalo News previously reported that a Buffalo resident, Carolyn Eubanks, died on Christmas Eve after her family members unsuccessfully tried to rescue her from her home as her portable oxygen was running out.

So far, of Erie County deaths:

• 17 were found outside.

• 11 were in homes.

• Four were found in cars.

• Four heart-related deaths were due to shoveling/snowblowing.

• Three were from delayed emergency medical responses.

• Two died from storm-related injuries.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported that Timothy Murphy, 27, died after snow covered a furnace and sent carbon monoxide into his Lockport home.

More blizzard-related deaths may be announced as the Medical Examiner's Office reviews more cases, Poloncarz said. "I offer my deepest condolences to all who lost a loved one during the terrible blizzard."

