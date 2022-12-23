Blizzard 2022: What to do about freezing pipes

The rapidly plummeting temperatures could cause pipes in your home to freeze – and burst. Temperatures are expected to continue to drop into the mid-teens in the Buffalo area and single digits in the Southern Tier.

With tens of thousands of people already losing power and heat, the likelihood of pipes freezing will grow.

Here's what the American Red Cross recommends on what to do to prevent frozen pipes and what to do if they do freeze:

Preventing frozen pipes

• Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.

• Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing.

• Let the cold water drip from faucets served by exposed pipes.

• If you have heat, keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night.

How to thaw frozen pipes

• If you turn on a faucet and only a trickle comes out, suspect a frozen pipe.

• Keep the faucet open. As you treat the frozen pipe and the frozen area begins to melt, water will begin to flow through the frozen area. Running water through the pipe will help melt ice in the pipe.

• Apply heat to the section of pipe using an electric heating pad wrapped around the pipe, an electric hair dryer, a portable space heater (kept away from flammable materials), or by wrapping pipes with towels soaked in hot water. Do not use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove, or other open flame device.

• Apply heat until full water pressure is restored. If you cannot thaw the pipe, call a plumber.

• Check all other faucets in your home to find out if you have additional frozen pipes. If one pipe freezes, others may freeze, too.