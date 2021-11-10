Blistering state report describes 'a mess' as NFTA police lose seized cash

Because of carelessness, the NFTA’s Transit Police lost thousands of dollars seized from defendants, the state’s inspector general said Wednesday.
The report from Acting Inspector General Robyn Adair revealed that NFTA Police Chief George Gast admitted the agency’s safe for storing seized money – which Gast controlled – was “a mess” and had been since his appointment in 2010.
In Buffalo, according to internal reports obtained by The Buffalo News, airport police and federal agents seized more than $860,000 over four years. Police say the money seized from travelers – often with the aid of drug-sniffing dogs – has been used to buy weapons, vehicles, Narcan and to finance many other law enforcement purposes.
The Niagara Frontier Transit Authority responded Wednesday by thanking the Inspector General’s Office for its report and saying the police force had already begun improving its handling of seized cash.
The authority noted the state inquiry revealed “no evidence concerning corruption, fraud, criminal activity, conflicts of interest or abuse” with the missing $3,000, but said any mishandling of currency, “no matter how infrequent or insignificant, is unacceptable.”
An arrest in May 2018 sparked the state inquiry. NFTA officers seized a little over $2,000 from a suspect in a traffic stop that turned up illegal drugs. But the money couldn’t be found when the suspect tried to claim it months later, the inspector general’s report said.
The NFTA repaid the approximately $2,000 from its general fund, and officials began an internal review. Roughly a year later, in October 2019, the NFTA notified the state inspector general that the cash had gone missing.
The inspector general’s team soon learned of another case of missing currency. NFTA officers in October 2016 arrested two people during a traffic stop that turned up narcotics. They took $1,105 from one of the men and $1,345 from the other, according to the state report.
Federal agents had been tracking one of the men, Valentino Shine Sr., who was suspected of running a sex-trafficking operation and was later convicted in federal court. The agents joined the NFTA case and, two years after the arrest, tried to collect the seized evidence from NFTA police headquarters on Main Street in Buffalo.
But the NFTA detective managing the evidence room could not find the bag containing Shine’s $1,105 when the federal agents came for it in October 2018, the state report said.
The detective told the state inspectors that the safe contained loose money and evidence bags both marked and unmarked. He told them Gast eventually picked out an unmarked evidence bag containing an amount of money similar to the sum taken from Shine and told him to present it to the agents as the currency they were looking for, the report said. The detective told the state inspectors the bag was labeled when Gast gave it to him.
“Gast then suggested the detective explain to the federal agents that the extra $81.25 in the evidence bag was due to Shine’s ‘pocket change,’ ” the inspector general’s report said.
When asked to testify for the state inquiry under oath, Gast “had little recollection of any part of the matter,” the inspector general’s team wrote. “Gast also denied being aware of the discrepancy at the time of the transfer and denied that he instructed the detective to describe the discrepancy as pocket change.”
An unidentified NFTA detective later concluded that the money turned over to the agents had been seized in an unrelated traffic stop in March 2018. The money was then placed in a bag without a property identification sticker, the inspector general’s report said. The amount of money was similar, but off by $81.25.
The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is best known for running airports and a mass transit system. It polices its assets with a 100-officer force that is not accredited by the state Division of Criminal Justice Services and is not immune to scandals. The State Comptroller’s Office found in 2010 that 11 officers had cheated their employer out of $25,000 by working part-time jobs when they should have been on patrol for the NFTA.
Adair’s team lays plenty of blame on Gast, a former FBI agent.
“Gast did not follow any common practice or procedure for identifying and securing money in the currency safe, beyond locking the safe door,” the report said. “He acknowledged that he would place unlabeled evidence bags containing money into the currency safe with the intention of later determining the case with which they were associated.
“When asked by the inspector general how this determination would be made, Gast replied, ‘We weren’t really, at that time, returning money. We had a lot of money in the safe, a mixture of cases and evidence and found property ... the safe was a mess.’ ”
The inspector general’s team described a tracking system that left plenty of room for abuse. For example, it was left to an arresting officer whether to place a property identification sticker with a bar code to an evidence bag. The officer’s supervisor would give the bag to Capt. Michael Garrity, who was in charge of evidence until he retired in October 2020. Garrity was to turn the bag over to Gast, but if Garrity wasn’t at work, evidence bags would be left on his desk. About 20 people had a key to Garrity's office, the report said.
In its statement, the NFTA said its personnel recognized the shortcomings as soon as they were pointed out and began revising the internal controls. The NFTA police agency also began to apply for state accreditation, the authority said.