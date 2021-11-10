Blistering state report describes 'a mess' as NFTA police lose seized cash

When asked to testify for the state inquiry under oath, Gast “had little recollection of any part of the matter,” the inspector general’s team wrote. “Gast also denied being aware of the discrepancy at the time of the transfer and denied that he instructed the detective to describe the discrepancy as pocket change.”

An unidentified NFTA detective later concluded that the money turned over to the agents had been seized in an unrelated traffic stop in March 2018. The money was then placed in a bag without a property identification sticker, the inspector general’s report said. The amount of money was similar, but off by $81.25.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is best known for running airports and a mass transit system. It polices its assets with a 100-officer force that is not accredited by the state Division of Criminal Justice Services and is not immune to scandals. The State Comptroller’s Office found in 2010 that 11 officers had cheated their employer out of $25,000 by working part-time jobs when they should have been on patrol for the NFTA.

Adair’s team lays plenty of blame on Gast, a former FBI agent.