Blaze heavily damages Niagara Sailing Club on Grand Island

Investigators are still probing the cause of a swift-moving fire that heavily damaged the Niagara Sailing Cub on Grand Island Saturday.

Chief Mark Sadkowski of the Grand Island Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters responding to the call on East River Road at 3:35 p.m. found heavy smoke and flames engulfing the building. Three engine trucks and a ladder truck fought the blaze until it was declared under control at 4:31 p.m., with assistance from Sheridan Park and Kenmore volunteers along with the City of Tonawanda Fire Department.