Blaze heavily damages Niagara Sailing Club on Grand Island
Blaze heavily damages Niagara Sailing Club on Grand Island

Firefighters battle blaze at Niagara Sailing Club (copy)

Four fire companies battled a fire at the Niagara Sailing Club at 3619 East River Road on Grand Island on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Investigators are still probing the cause of a swift-moving fire that heavily damaged the Niagara Sailing Cub on Grand Island Saturday.

Chief Mark Sadkowski of the Grand Island Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters responding to the call on East River Road at 3:35 p.m. found heavy smoke and flames engulfing the building. Three engine trucks and a ladder truck fought the blaze until it was declared under control at 4:31 p.m., with assistance from Sheridan Park and Kenmore volunteers along with the City of Tonawanda Fire Department.

Firefighters estimated damage at $200,000 to the structure and $100,000 to the contents, along with $5,000 fire damage to a neighbor's shed. The cause remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

