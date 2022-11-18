 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blasdell tops snowfall totals with 4 feet, Orchard Park more than 3.5

  • Updated
Snow

Snow covers the trees in Orchard Park in the morning of Nov. 18, 2022.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The National Weather Service at 2 p.m. Friday published snowfall totals for the past 48 hours.

Here are the 10 towns or villages with the greatest accumulation:

• Blasdell – 48 inches

• Orchard Park – 42.5

Hamburg – 37

• West Seneca – 36

• Boston – 30.3

• Wales – 26.3

• Eden – 25 

• Alden – 24 

• Angola – 22 

• Elma – 22 

The City of Buffalo's southeast reading as of 7:30 a.m. fell just shy of the top 10, measuring at 19.5 inches.

Not everyone received close to 2 feet during the first 16 hours of the winter storm, though. Here are some of the major areas that were not hit.

• North Buffalo - 8 inches

• Kenmore – 5.4 

• East Amherst – 4.7

• Tonawanda – 4

• North Tonawanda - 4

• Lockport – 2.3

• Niagara Falls – 1 (24-hr)

For the latest on the National Weather Service forecasts, read: What to expect in the next 48 hours.

Walking back through knee deep wet heavy snow in Orchard Park.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

