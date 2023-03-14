When the Blasdell Village Board created its volunteer Fire Department in 1905, it named 29 men as firefighters.

A lot has changed since then: Gone is the original name – Hose Company No. 1 – and call boxes in firefighters' homes. And the first female volunteer firefighter in Erie County, Michele Fehmer, joined the department in 1974.

But not all of the changes have been positive.

Blasdell firefighters have not answered a call since October, and the village sold its ambulance. Today, the once proud department has fewer members than it did in 1905, and may become the first volunteer department in Erie County to go out of business.

Instead of relying on mutual aid agreements, the 1-square-mile village of 2,500 residents is asking three neighboring fire companies to submit proposals to provide fire protection in Blasdell. The village wants to pay for the service for one year, with the right to extend it two additional years for fire, rescue and fire-related calls.

”In the meantime, our department members have been given the opportunity to get their physicals and qualifications back in order," Village Administrator Janet MacGregor Plarr said.

The plan is to have a hybrid response, she said. Once the village department is reconstituted, it would respond to calls and assist the contractor fire company. The request for proposals for fire service protection was sent to Woodlawn, Big Tree and Newton Abbott volunteer fire companies.

The proposals are due March 24, and the Village Board plans to award the contract April 3.

“This is giving our folks time to rebuild and resuscitate,” Plarr said.

Blasdell is not unique in experiencing problems in attracting and retaining volunteer firefighters. The ranks of volunteers have been dwindling for years.

“It’s a much bigger problem. They just happen to be at the tip of the spear right now,” said Daniel J. Neaverth Jr., Erie County Commissioner of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

The number of volunteer firefighters in New York dropped from 120,000 in the early 2000s to an estimated 80,000 today, according to the Firefighters Association of New York.

“It is a terribly dangerous equation: more calls, more complex calls, being asked to go outside our own community and do this with far less people,” said John S. D’Alessandro, secretary of the fire association.

And those firefighters who remain are getting older, D’Alessandro said.

"It makes it more incumbent that we have to bring younger people in," he said. “Firefighting is a full-contact sport. You need dedicated men and women."

The need is great. A fire association study showed that 80% of all fire and emergency responses in New York are undertaken by volunteers. And if New York converted to an all paid, career fire service, 31,000 firefighters would have to be hired, D'Alessandro said.

Part of the issue is time. Many families must have two spouses working to pay the bills, leaving less time for outside activities.

“So many people these days are being pulled in different directions,” Neaverth said.

Sometimes the very people who would want to join a volunteer fire department either can’t afford to live in that community or are working extra hours to make ends meet, Neaverth said. And training and certification requirements have increased.

But there is some movement to recruit and retain members. Service award programs provide small pension-like benefits to volunteers who answer enough calls. A new state law allows counties to offer a local property tax exemption up to 10% for volunteer firefighters. And state lawmakers are looking at proposals to provide stipends for training.

The solution is multi-faceted, Neaverth said.

“It’s complex. It’s not as simple as throwing money at it,” Neaverth said.

Instead of looking at how many people have left the Blasdell department, Neaverth suggested a different way of looking at it.

“They’re the ones trying to hold the thing together,” he said. “I feel for the 20 who are trying to figure it out.”

The Blasdell Village Board will lay out the possibilities for fire service protection at its meeting Wednesday.

“We’re extending a lifeline to our fire department by having some others help us until they are back on their feet,” Plarr said.

But if enough members do not move forward to obtain their physicals and recertification, the Village Board would have no choice but to dissolve its fire department, she said.

“The volunteer fire service is changing. It is not the fire service of the '50s and '60s. Volunteerism is going by the wayside,” Plarr said. “This is an opportunity to do things a little differently.”