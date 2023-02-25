Time may be running out for the Blasdell Fire Department.

It has not answered calls since October, it has no certified EMTs, it sold its ambulance and membership has dwindled to less than 20.

The Village Board has to work with the department on a plan, Village Administrator Janet MacGregor Plarr said.

"They’re either going to resuscitate, or they are going to have to think about passing a resolution to dissolve," she said.

The Village Board plans to discuss the options with the public during its next regular meeting March 15.

"If people don’t step up to the plate to volunteer and get trained, we're going to have no other option other than to enter into a contract for fire protection services," Plarr said. "This is absolutely heart wrenching and heart breaking."

If the board decides to dissolve the department, the measure can be put to a public vote if 20% of voters sign a petition requesting a referendum.

Blasdell's Fire Department was formed in 1905, and for much of the 20th Century, it was the center of social life in the village, with dances, fish fries and bingo. At its height, it had 80 members.

Volunteer fire companies have been faced with a decline in numbers for more than three decades.

A survey in 1990 showed a shortage of more than 2,200 volunteer firefighters in Erie County. Officials then attributed it to a general lack of volunteer time, increased distances between home and work and greater danger in fighting fires that might involve hazardous materials. Add to those the additional time required for training and certifications and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fire companies have held recruitment weekends, and offered incentives, such as Length of Service Award Programs (LOSAP) providing a pension-like benefit to firefighters who qualify.

But recruitment and retention efforts have not been successful for some departments, including Blasdell's. Then the pandemic hit, adding more pressure, stress and risk to first responders.

The Blasdell department has no certified emergency medical technicians, Plarr said. When Big Tree Volunteer Fire Company's ambulance could not be fixed, Blasdell leased its ambulance to Big Tree, eventually selling it to the company, she said.

Fire calls in Blasdell have been answered by neighboring fire companies through mutual aid, but Plarr said mutual aid is not a permanent solution.

There are nine volunteer fire companies in the Town of Hamburg, including the villages of Blasdell and Hamburg.

Some volunteers in Blasdell left to go to other fire companies, while others left the fire service for good, Plarr said.

"We’re a very small department that doesn't have a lot of the bells and whistles that other folks have," she said.