Black trauma doctor, changed by a mass shooting in Dallas, to visit Buffalo. His goal: To more meaningfully address racism

Dr. Brian H. Williams was on duty at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas the night of July 7, 2016, when dozens gathered in the city to protest the recent deaths of two Black men shot by police in other American cities.

The peaceful demonstration ended in tragedy, when 14 officers and two others were struck by gunfire from a sniper with a semi-automatic rifle.

Williams, the lone Black surgeon on the Parkland Memorial trauma team, was among those who worked to save the officers. Five died, including three at Parkland Memorial. Williams broke the news to their shattered loved ones.

The doctor – so private he didn’t have social media accounts – wanted to take a pass on a related press conference four days later.

His wife insisted otherwise.

“She said, ‘The country needs to see there was a Black surgeon there that night trying to save those white officers. Just show up and sit there,’ ” Williams recalled this week during an interview with The Buffalo News.

That was the plan, until someone asked him to say a few words.

“I understand the anger and the frustration and distrust of law enforcement, but they are not the problem,” he said in impromptu remarks. “The problem is the lack of open discussions about the impact of race relations in this country…

“This killing, it has to stop. Black men dying and being forgotten. People retaliating against the people that are sworn to defend us. We have to come together and end all this.”

Williams has since tried to do his part. He visits Buffalo next week on the latest leg of a mission to provide insights and find solutions to structural racism, gun violence and health care inequality. He will speak Thursday as part of a program at the University at Buffalo medical school in a region grappling with all three as its citizens continue to mourn the deaths of 10 Black people and wounding of three others May 14 in a racially motivated shooting.

“There was a confluence of the violence, racism and historical policies to segregate this community that came together for this shooting,” Williams said. “I was asked to come speak about my experience, particularly about what health care providers can do.”

Williams, an Air Force Academy graduate, was an aeronautical engineer with six years in the military before he chose to become a doctor at age 28. He graduated from the University of South Florida College of Medicine in Tampa, then completed a general surgery residency at Harvard Medical School in Boston, where he met his wife, Kathianne Sellers Williams. The couple, who have a 12-year-old daughter, moved to Dallas in 2010, after Williams finished fellowships in trauma surgery and surgical critical care at Emory University in Atlanta.

A year after the shooting, he left Parkland Memorial and spent two years focused on health disparities in Dallas. He also led an overhaul of the city’s Citizens Police Review Board. He left Texas in 2019 to become professor of trauma and acute care surgery at the University of Chicago Medicine and work in a Level 1 trauma hospital with four fellow Black trauma surgeons.

Williams went on sabbatical 14 months ago to take a health policy fellowship with U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the last Congressional session, as they led efforts to pass the bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The act, passed in the weeks following the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, extended background checks for gun purchasers under 21, made it harder for those who are violent and in mental health crisis to buy and have a gun, and boosted funding for crisis intervention programs.

Williams will publish his first book, “The Bodies Keep Coming: Dispatches from a Black Trauma Surgeon on Racism, Violence and How we Heal,” in September.

“We are talking about some very heavy topics, but one of the big messages is that this is about hope and healing,” he told The News Tuesday.

Like other Black men, Williams knows what it’s like to have others spew racial epithets his way. He’s been asked to park cars outside of restaurants and been mistaken for a janitor at hospitals. He was once stopped by police outside his Dallas apartment responding to a call about a “suspicious Black male.”

He understands the rage that can build over time through such encounters.

“It can consume us,” he said. “If we understand where it's coming from, we can use it in the service of humanity.”

Below are excerpts from the interview, edited for length and clarity.

Q: Why come to Buffalo?

A: I remember when the Tops shooting happened and the details came out. The mass shooting part obviously jumped out, but knowing there was this extremist element set it up to another level of concern. There are things that I talk about in the book, such as redlining and food deserts, that relate to that community, a racially segregated community that only had one grocery store. We’re in a time where health care providers recognize their role to be socially conscious and active beyond just the hospital, as far as healing communities, so when I was asked to come, I said of course.

Q: What do you expect during the program?

A: A robust discussion about a wide range of topics. I will focus on what we can do to contribute to Buffalo's healing. It's not just the shooting. You had a blizzard and many of the people who died were Black. Some of the same issues that impact gun violence impact people who can’t weather a major storm like that. This goes back to redlining and segregation and lack of services. I'm hoping that people who attend will learn something that they didn't know before, but also be inspired to go out and do something.

Q: How can you be prepared for what you dealt with July 7, 2016?

A: You prepare for the worst, but you hope you never have to go through it. On that night, we did but there was a lot going on during that summer. We had the presidential election with Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump but also in the days preceding the mass shooting, we had the death the day before of Philando Castile in Minnesota and the day before that, Alton Sterling in Louisiana. So on July 7, there were protests scheduled across the country. The protest in Dallas was peaceful until the shooting occurred. It fundamentally changed who I was, who I am, and how I viewed my role as a doctor, but also as a citizen, how I contribute to society. I think about those officers and their families every day.

Q: How have you tried to make sense of this long term? What steps have you taken not only professionally, but personally?

A: For the longest time in my career, I kept those two parts siloed. I’ve come to realize that I can contribute the most by integrating them. I am a Black male doctor in a profession where there are very few Black male doctors. I am a trauma surgeon dealing with gun violence that disproportionately impacts young Black men in the urban areas where I work. Seeing people like me dying all the time, talking to their families – which reminds me of my family – it was not healthy for me to try to separate my personal life from my professional life.

The mass shooting in Buffalo was more than a crime. It was another volley in a public health crisis “We have a crisis in racism, a crisis in gun violence, but also a crisis in the lack of services, including a lack of access to mental health care,” said Dr. Joseph Sellers, who grew up in Buffalo and is president of the Medical Society of the State of New York.

Prior to the mass shooting, I was a media-avoidant person. I'm here to be a doctor, not to be a spokesperson for all Black people. When they asked me to be at a press conference, I initially declined. This was the most traumatic event in my professional career. I had taken a media blackout. I didn't watch the TV news. I was oblivious to what was happening in the days after. I was still dealing with aftershocks and I didn't want to be in front of the cameras talking about this. When I told my wife, there were words like, "This is about something bigger than you. If you don't talk, you sit there so people can see that there was a Black doctor in charge that night trying to save these police officers."

When I was asked to speak, I just started talking from my heart. And when I was done, I sat back and I thought to myself, "Well Brian, you're about to get fired."

Q: Why?

I'm talking about racism, police use of lethal force, gun violence. Those are three very volatile topics by themselves, right? And I'm talking about them days after this mass tragedy, where the city was still reeling. Then it went viral on all the social media platforms. From that point, there was this inflection. My life of comfortable anonymity disappeared overnight.

Q: What was the reaction from others, including your colleagues and bosses?

A: Overwhelming support. I received hundreds of letters and emails and gifts from strangers. There was some negative commentary, some vitriol in some of the comments and letters, but I think this goes to the difficulty in talking about racism and gun violence. We have to continue to step towards that discomfort if we're going to make some sort of progress.

Q: Why did you decide to write the book?

A: I wanted to be part of the solution to end gun violence, to end racial disparities in health care, and to talk about how racism is foundational in pretty much every institution we have in America. By addressing it honestly, understanding our history so we can recognize what's happening in our present, we prepare for the future. It's about how we heal as individuals, how we heal as communities, or how we heal as a nation. I mean, think about this, the last 48 hours, we’ve had another five or six mass shootings. The nation is traumatized. How do we heal going forward? It seems as if it's an insurmountable mountain to climb, but it is not impossible, and we owe it to the next generation, our children and grandchildren, to do what we can to leave them a world that is safe for them.

Q: What would you say to folks in Buffalo who have seen racism firsthand in the region over the decades?

A: First, I will tell Buffalo you're not alone. This process is, unfortunately, slow. We are working to reverse the end result of hundreds of years of policies and social norms that have led us to where we are now. That is why it is important for us to understand our history, so we can make better sense of what is happening now. And with that knowledge, we can prepare for a better future.

Q: Do you believe at this stage that pretty much everyone you've talked to about these issues, especially when it comes to race, has accepted that there is a real problem in America?

A: Absolutely not. I know from what I see day to day with my patients, that it is still a tremendous issue that we need to address. The fact that people think that it doesn't exist means that we have to continue to do the work to educate, convince, collaborate and move forward. You cannot just dismiss these differing opinions. We have to continue to do the work to bring people into the fold.

Q: What do you see as some short-term solutions, and among the heavier lifts that you're going to need?

A: We need to have some face-to-face conversations about what has happened, what is happening and where we want to go. Organization is a start. Then we have to have the spirit of collaboration, that we are working together toward solutions, that everyone is bringing their experience and expertise and their feelings to the table, working towards a common good. I saw this as a fellow when I was working in Congress. My experience as a staffer is there's a lot more bipartisanship happening than you would think by watching the cable news. We just got together to work on this bill or this issue and hashed it out and moved on, so collaboration is possible from even the most extremely divergent opinions.

Q: What would change look like?

A: Think about what you can do every day to make some small difference in what's happening around you. Is it calling out one of your friends who makes a racist comment? Is it starting a nonprofit or donating to a nonprofit? Maybe you want to influence policymakers, so you organize and impress upon them to pass laws and policies that are seen through the lens of anti-racism. There are many ways each of us can get involved individually, collaborating with a large group, and pressing upon the policymakers that make the big decisions.

A public conversation

The University at Buffalo Department of Surgery established a “Beyond the Knife” endowed lectureship following the murder of George Floyd in 2020 to engage the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences in the difficult conversations surrounding racism and health care in the U.S.

Dr. Brian H. Williams, a trauma surgeon who worked treated police officers during a July 2016 mass shooting in Dallas, will speak next week as part of its third annual program. Members of the public are encouraged to attend or watch online.

“I feel strongly that the community be invited into the UB medical school,” said Dr. Steven J. Schwaitzberg, chair of the Department of Surgery. “These are critical topics, and everyone should feel welcome to come and participate.”

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Where: M&T Lecture Hall at the Jacobs School, 955 Main St.

The program: Starts with a panel focused on the issue of gun violence. Panelists include La’Tryse Anderson, outreach supervisor for Buffalo SNUG (Should Never Use Guns); attorney John V. Elmore; Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, a clinical professor of pediatrics at the Jacobs School; Sherry Sherrill, project facilitator of We are Women Warriors; Chris St. Vil, assistant professor in the UB School of Social Work; and Henry-Louis Taylor Jr., professor of urban and regional planning in the School of Architecture and Planning, and director of the UB Center for Urban Studies. Rod Watson, urban affairs editor and columnist with The Buffalo News, will moderate. Williams will talk at 6:15 p.m.; a chance to order his book, “The Bodies Keep Coming: Dispatches from a Black Trauma Surgeon on Racism, Violence and How We Heal,” follows at 7.

Cost: Free. Registration is recommended. Visit bit.ly/3XHkmQn. Organizers stress this is an in-person event but for those who cannot attend can watch online at buffalo.zoom.us/j/92399829510.