The Black Lions 1st ID Vietnam Living History Group will hold a living history event this weekend at the Buffalo Naval & Military Park.

The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday inside the Hanger Building, where Vietnam War living historians will be present with table displays designed to educate those in attendance on the uniforms, equipment and stories from the Vietnam War era.

It will also include table displays of military equipment and weapons, military vehicles, educational films and opportunities for Vietnam Veterans to speak.

The Black Lions is a living history group in Western New York that educates the public on the Vietnam War.

The group concentrates on an impression of the 1st U.S. Infantry Division, 2nd Battalion, 28th Regiment “Black Lions” B Company Rifle Squad, which served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969. The group uses hands-on displays of the uniforms, equipment, weapons and everyday items carried and used by the “Big Red One” Infantry Division of the war.

- Harold McNeil