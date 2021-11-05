Black ice causes slick conditions on roads

Watch out this morning!
Patchy black ice has been reported throughout the Buffalo metro area this Friday morning following rain showers Thursday and the temperature hitting the 32 degree freezing mark.
The National Weather Service issued a message to warn people: "Moisture left on paved surfaces from precipitation last evening will result in patches of black ice on untreated roads, parking lots, and sidewalks early this morning across Western New York. Use caution and be alert for icy patches if traveling across the region early this morning, especially on bridges and overpasses."
Several accidents have been reported on Interstates 190, 290 and the 90.
