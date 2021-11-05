 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Black ice causes slick conditions on roads
0 comments

Black ice causes slick conditions on roads

Support this work for $1 a month

Watch out this morning!

Patchy black ice has been reported throughout the Buffalo metro area this Friday morning following rain showers Thursday and the temperature hitting the 32 degree freezing mark.

The National Weather Service issued a message to warn people: "Moisture left on paved surfaces from precipitation last evening will result in patches of black ice on untreated roads, parking lots, and sidewalks early this morning across Western New York. Use caution and be alert for icy patches if traveling across the region early this morning, especially on bridges and overpasses."

Several accidents have been reported on Interstates 190, 290 and the 90.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Artist carves tiny intricate bird sculptures under a microscope

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News