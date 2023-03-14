More than a dozen health-related agencies will take part in a Black Family Wellness Expo sponsored by the Niagara Falls Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Harry F. Abate Elementary School, 1625 Lockport St., Niagara Falls.

Information will be provided on a variety of health concerns, including cancer, diabetes, heart and kidney disease, pre-natal and newborn issues, dental care, dementia and mental health awareness and resources.

The event is being held in conjunction with The Links, Incorporated, Black Family Wellness Expos being held Saturday across the country to reduce disparities in health care in Black communities.