Young entrepreneurs shared how they built their companies as Black Business Month in Buffalo, a series of events honoring contributions of Black-owned enterprises in the city, kicked off Wednesday.

The program, sponsored by Mayor Byron W. Brown in partnership with The Exchange at Beverly Gray and Community Services for Every1, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays throughout August at The Exchange at Beverly Gray, 334 E. Utica Ave.

"Supporting Black business owners and entrepreneurs is important for the health of our community because when we elevate our Black businesses, we encourage other Black entrepreneurs to follow their dreams and invest in their communities, enrich the consumer experience and highlight the diversity of Buffalo’s great business districts," Brown said in a statement Wednesday.

Speakers at Wednesday's event included Madison Bryant-Wagstaff, founder of the MFC Collective; Sheldon Gibbs, founder of Classic Knot; Tina Anderson, owner of Creative Juices Marketing & Events Buffalo Kids Business Fair; Zandra Cunningham, founder of Zandra Beauty; Tamara Zantell, co-founder of Legacy Brand Creators and Mateen; and Yusef Thomas, co-founders of Muzé Apparel.

"The Business of Real Estate" on Aug. 9 will help participants learn what it takes to start, run, and grow a real estate business. Scheduled speakers on the topic include Johnathan Graves, a mortgage loan officer with Northwest Bank; LenderLogix founder Scott Falbo, MMB Realty associate broker Tamika Murphy and real estate developer Quinton Smith of Triton Ventures.

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes will be a featured speaker for "The Business of Cannabis" on Aug. 16, during which participants can learn from those paving the way in the high-growth cannabis industry.

The secrets of operating in the restaurant, catering services and food truck industries will be offered Aug. 23 during "The Business of Food."