Black Buffalo State student says race played role in discipline case

So he helped organize a protest on campus April 20.

The protest was centered around his experience and an incident surrounding comments by an instructor who said she was "sick" of Black Lives Matter. That incident is the subject of an ongoing college investigation.

Many of the students he met in planning the protest described similar experiences to his, Shepard said.

"It's like we all had a similar story," he said.

Buffalo State's disciplinary process "does not make assumptions" at the beginning as to whether a student is guilty or not, said Timothy W. Gordon, vice president of student affairs at the college.

Gordon, who said he was not able to discuss the specifics of any student or their case, said when a report is filed involving student conduct, the matter gets reviewed by a separate body – the Student Conduct and Community Standards Office.

"There's a very robust process to make sure students have good due process," he said.