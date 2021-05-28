'Black Birders Week' event held at Red Jacket Park

Naturalist Marcus Rosten will lead a birdwatching event at 11 a.m. Sunday at Red Jacket Riverfront Park.

It's part of the second annual "Black Birders Week" aimed at increasing the cultural diversity in the birding and naturalist communities, with an emphasis on children of color.

“Black Birders Week is important because representation is important,” Rosten said in a statement.

“Growing up, I did not know any environmentalists or outdoors people who looked like me. This week is great because it’s showing that we do exist and we are out here exploring, so others can do it too,” he said.

Participants will learn about the many feathered creatures that call Buffalo home or are passing through. They include different types of birds that live in our region, or are just passing through, including Belted Kingfishers, Baltimore Orioles, Green Herons and Black-throated Green Warblers.

The Buffalo Audubon Society will provide binoculars to attendees.

The Western New York Land Conservancy event is free, but participants must register at wnylc.org/black-birders-week.

Due to Covid precautions, the event is limited to eight children plus one adult per child for a total of 16 participants.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

