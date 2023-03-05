Mary Welch was a cyclist who rode nearly 1,000 miles on her own from Eugene, Ore., to San Diego, Calif. She whipped up her own vegan smoothies every morning, played the guitar, and lived and worked at an Elmwood Village coffee shop.

But after the Covid-19 health crisis shut everything down, Welch found herself drawn into the addicting world of fentanyl and opioids. She went through rehab and stayed with her father in Hamburg for a while. Her dad even looked into getting her into a higher level of drug and mental health residential treatment in North Carolina. But John Welch couldn't afford to pay $17,000 a month for it.

"Once she was hooked, there was no getting back," he said.

Covid-19 may be the public health killer that grabs the headlines, but fentanyl is a grim reaper that walks close behind. After three years of declines in opioid-related deaths in Erie County, overdose fatalities have risen every year since 2019. And last year's death total may meet or exceed the county's all time high of 301 drug deaths in 2016.

John Welch and his family feel that toll more than most. The father was awakened by a phone call in September at 1 a.m. A detective told him his 31-year-old daughter had died in a hallway, apparently having overdosed from counterfeit pills.

"This stuff out now, it's a whole new monster," he said.

So on Sunday, John Welch and his two daughters were among several dozen Erie County residents who came together on Black Balloon Day to remember children, siblings and friends who lost the battle to the opioid drug crisis. It took nearly 25 minutes to read the names of the more than 300 county overdose victims whose families had asked that their loved ones be recognized.

That list represents only a small fraction of the roughly 2,000 county residents who have died of drug-related overdoses since the opioid health crisis began taking off in late 2014.

But just because the opioid drug crisis has been with us for years doesn't mean the landscape hasn't been changing, said Cheryll Moore, director of the Erie County's Opioid Task Force. In the early years of the drug epidemic, the synthetic narcotic fentanyl was being cut into heroin.

More recently, though, it's been cut into cocaine, a stimulant often regarded as a social drug or party drug. Instead of primarily killing younger people in their 20s, it's killing older people in their 40s, Moore said.

"We really need to get that message out there," she said.

Fentanyl also has been pressed into pill form to resemble legitimate prescription medication, giving people a false sense of security, Moore and other addiction treatment advocates say.

That's apparently what happened to Mary Welch.

She had dabbled with drugs in the past but was generally a healthy and athletic young woman, her family said. It wasn't until the mental stress and isolation associated with the onset of Covid-19 drew her in with a bad group of friends who lived in her apartment building and set her on the path of serious addiction.

Tori Welch said her sister had many close calls with overdoses, but that didn't mean she didn't want to get clean. The pull of addiction was just too strong. Her father said she'd been out of rehab for 10 months before she finally lost her battle.

The Welches don't blame Mary for her death. They blame the suppliers who have flooded the market with drugs coming over the border and the ones who profited off her habit. As far as they are concerned, these highly addictive manmade substances are targeting and poisoning people who need mental health support.

"She was a person," John Welch said of his daughter. "She didn't overdose. She was murdered, in my book."

He likened drug suppliers to terrorists and said the government needs to approach the flood of fentanyl across the U.S. border the way it would any war killing thousands of citizens. Rescue drugs like Narcan aren't a long-term answer to this kind of threat, he said.

District Attorney John J. Flynn, who spoke with those gathered at the Buffalo History Museum as part of the national Black Balloon Day, pointed out that the overdose death toll would be exponentially higher if it weren't for the fact that Narcan exists to rescue those who would otherwise die from overdoses.

He and Michael Adler, an assistant U.S. attorney and opioid coordinator for the Western District of New York, assured those present Sunday that many are working to prosecute those responsible for driving the opioid epidemic.

"That's all we are trying to do, is fight every single day to take as many cases as we can possibly handle to prosecute the worst traffickers of fentanyl, of opioids, of precursors that they are using to make synthetic opioids," Adler said. "All we can do is take more and more, until we can't take any more. And as Mr. Flynn mentioned, the numbers are tough."