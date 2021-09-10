Bishop suspends four priests accused of abuse; allegations were in secret court papers

Bishop Michael W. Fisher on Friday suspended four retired priests from ministry, following abuse allegations lodged against them in confidential documents filed in federal bankruptcy court.

When confronted with the allegations, the priests denied committing any acts of abuse, diocese officials said in a news release.

The accused priests are the Rev. Robert Beiter, 82; the Rev. Thomas Wopperer, 83; the Rev. Raymond Donohue, 63; and Monsignor Ronald P. Sciera, 86.

Diocese officials said they have notified the area district attorneys’ offices and a review board that is responsible for appointing an investigator to examine the claims.

The priests are on administrative leave and restricted from carrying out any ministry or presenting themselves as priests in public, pending an investigation into the claims and the review board’s recommendations to Fisher.

Donohue and Sciera were publicly accused of child sex abuse in separate Child Victims Act lawsuits filed in August, although the diocese did not move at that time to suspend them.

Beiter and Wopperer had not been publicly accused of abuse previously.