Bishop Michael W. Fisher denied claims that the Buffalo Diocese was attempting to drag out its Chapter 11 bankruptcy and asserted that the diocese was “actively engaged in good faith negotiations” with sex abuse survivors and insurance carriers to settle the case.

Fisher wrote a letter to parishioners Tuesday, after The Buffalo News published stories Sunday and Monday in which abuse survivors expressed outrage over a 3-year old bankruptcy process that so far has cost $11 million in legal fees but hasn’t resulted in a single payment to an abuse victim.

The Buffalo Diocese’s bankruptcy case has taken longer to resolve than at least 14 other diocese bankruptcies filed since 2005, according to a Buffalo News analysis and research by Pennsylvania State University Professor Marie T. Reilly, who studies Catholic institution bankruptcies. Only the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, at nearly five years to a confirmed plan, and the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minnesota at three years and seven months, have taken longer.

Mediated settlement talks in the Buffalo Diocese began in earnest late last summer, and Chief Judge Carl L. Bucki of U.S. Bankruptcy Court Western District of New York recently appointed a second mediator to help move the process along.

Abuse survivors have accused the diocese of foot dragging to prolong the bankruptcy and wear them down so they accept a lower settlement offer.

Fisher maintained that the bankruptcy filing, which happened Feb. 28, 2020, prior to Fisher’s arrival as bishop, was still the right course of action given the number of Child Victims Act lawsuits that had been filed against the diocese.

Bankruptcy court rules, he said, “help to ensure that all survivors will be treated fairly.”

“If the Diocese had not pursued reorganization in bankruptcy, there was every likelihood that judgments in favor of early litigants would have completely depleted the Diocese’s limited resources, leaving the Diocese without the ability to provide financial restitution to the vast majority of other survivors,” he added.

Fisher said the Covid-19 pandemic and accompanying lockdowns “unavoidably delayed progress early in the case” but he was optimistic the diocese, abuse survivors and insurers will be able to agree on a fair settlement.

The diocese, he said, “is doing everything in its power to achieve that result as quickly as possible.”

But Denis Riley sees it much differently.

The diocese in 2018 compensated Riley for the abuse he suffered from Monsignor Edward Walker when he was an altar boy at St. Joseph parish in Fredonia in the 1960s. Riley accepted the diocese's compensation offer because he figured then that the diocese was hurtling toward bankruptcy, as other dioceses had done before, in an effort "to avoid paying a dollar more than they have to."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

So Riley isn't waiting to receive money through a bankruptcy settlement, like the 900 people who filed claims.

It's still upsetting, though, to see how the diocese is handling things, he said.

"They're using every tactic they can, under the cover of trying to communicate and bargain in good faith," he said.

The bishop's letter was sent Tuesday to pastors and parish administrators, who were encouraged to distribute it via a bulletin insert or to read it from the pulpit at weekend Masses, according to diocese spokesman Joseph Martone.

Fisher also objected to criticism that the diocese hasn’t made its records on abusive clergy more readily available to the public. Many abuse victims have been calling for years for the diocese to release such files, which could provide greater insight into how church authorities handled abuse complaints and clergy facing molestation claims.

Fisher said the diocese handed over “voluminous records” to the creditors’ committee that represents abuse survivors in the Chapter 11 proceeding and to the Office of the New York Attorney General, which launched an investigation in 2018 and subpoenaed the records.

Sean Kirst: Voices of survivors of childhood abuse: Whalen's courage shattered walls within the church Survivors of abuse at the hands of priests say Michael Whalen's courage became the history-changing push that finally overwhelmed diocesan secrecy, going back generations.

The records given to the creditors committee were done so under a nondisclosure agreement, so they are not available to the public. The Attorney General’s Office, in an investigative report that accompanied its 2020 lawsuit against the diocese, cited some diocese files related to 25 clergy accused of abuse.

“We are aware of no outstanding requests from any of those parties for additional records relating to acknowledged perpetrators or the Diocese’s handling of reports of abuse,” Fisher said. “Due to the sensitive nature of these records however, including the need to protect the identities of survivors, it would not be appropriate to make them available to the general public.”

Riley described those comments as laughable. He's asked the diocese in writing for files on Walker for many years.

"I just want to know what the diocese knew," he said. "The people who don't want to be identified, OK, their names can be taken out of them, but all the records should be released, to the extent they can be, to the public. But they're afraid of that, because the firestorm would be unbelievable."

Fisher added that no diocese employee who is credibly accused of abuse “will ever be shielded.”

The bishop also acknowledged that no amount of money can undo the harm survivors have suffered, and he said it was unlikely the diocese could ever gather enough assets, even with contributions from insurance companies, to "fully satisfy survivors' expectations and demands."

But he said his highest priority as bishop is to work toward the healing of victim-survivors of abuse.

"Ultimately it is in what we do – far more than what we say – that will demonstrate to survivors and all of our communities that the failures of the past cannot be repeated," he said.