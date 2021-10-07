Bishop reinstates four priests following probes into abuse allegations

Four priests have been reinstated by Bishop Michael W. Fisher following a recommendation by the Buffalo Diocese's Independent Review Board, which conducted investigations and a review that determined allegations against the priests are unsubstantiated, the diocese announced Thursday.
The priests, who were previously placed on administrative leave by the bishop and were reinstated are:
• The Rev. Adolph Kowalczyk, pastor of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Orchard Park
• The Rev. Gregory Dobson, a retired priest who continues to assist in various parishes of the Diocese
• The Rev. Matt Nycz, pastor of SS. Peter and Paul in Williamsville
• The Rev. Msgr. James G. Kelly, an 83-year-old retired priest of the diocese who also continues to assist in parish ministry.
According to a statement released Thursday by the diocese, rigorous policies and protocols were followed with regard to investigating allegations that were made against the priests, including notifying the Erie County District Attorney's Office, which declined to act on any of the allegations.
Also, an attorney for the diocese reached out to attorneys of those who made accusations against the priests. Each of the accused priests was confronted by the diocese and all four denied ever having committed any acts of abuse. Some of those who made allegations against the priest cooperated in investigations by the diocese's Independent Review Board, and one refused to cooperate or provide any more information beyond the accusation.
The diocese is encouraging anyone who seeks to report an allegation of sexual abuse or sexual harassment by a member of the clergy, diocesan employee or volunteer to contact the Victims Assistance Coordinator at 895-3010 or email jacqueline.joy@ccwny.org.