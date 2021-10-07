Bishop reinstates four priests following probes into abuse allegations

Four priests have been reinstated by Bishop Michael W. Fisher following a recommendation by the Buffalo Diocese's Independent Review Board, which conducted investigations and a review that determined allegations against the priests are unsubstantiated, the diocese announced Thursday.

The priests, who were previously placed on administrative leave by the bishop and were reinstated are:

• The Rev. Adolph Kowalczyk, pastor of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Orchard Park

• The Rev. Gregory Dobson, a retired priest who continues to assist in various parishes of the Diocese

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

• The Rev. Matt Nycz, pastor of SS. Peter and Paul in Williamsville

• The Rev. Msgr. James G. Kelly, an 83-year-old retired priest of the diocese who also continues to assist in parish ministry.

According to a statement released Thursday by the diocese, rigorous policies and protocols were followed with regard to investigating allegations that were made against the priests, including notifying the Erie County District Attorney's Office, which declined to act on any of the allegations.