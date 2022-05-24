Bishop reinstates 2 priests suspended following abuse lawsuits in 2021

Bishop Michael W. Fisher has reinstated two retired priests who were on leave for months due to accusations of sexual abuse of minors.

Fisher said in a press release Tuesday that a review board determined the accusations against the priests were unsubstantiated and recommended that they be returned to priestly ministry.

The Rev. Robert J. Schober, 71, and Monsignor Leo McCarthy, 90, are allowed again to celebrate Masses and do other priestly work. McCarthy had been suspended since July, while Schober was on leave since September.

Both priests denied ever committing any acts of abuse, according to the diocese.

Schober was named in an Aug. 4 Child Victims Act lawsuit filed by attorneys Steve Boyd and Jeff Anderson on behalf of an unnamed plaintiff. The lawsuit accused Schober of engaging in unpermitted sexual contact with a minor from 1980 to 1985 at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Elma. Schober was associate pastor of the parish, and the youth was 8 to 13 years old at the time, according to court papers and diocese directories.

McCarthy was accused in three separate lawsuits that accused him of abusing minors during his assignment as pastor of St. Matthew Church in the 1980s. One of the lawsuits, filed by attorneys Jesse Seiden and Jeff Herman, accused McCarthy of raping a 12-year-old girl multiple times. The plaintiff, who now lives in Colorado, also said in court papers that she told a teacher at the school about it and when McCarthy found out, she was expelled from school.

Boyd and Anderson filed the two other lawsuits accusing McCarthy of abuse.

Each of the lawsuits identifying Schober and McCarthy named parishes as defendants. They are on hold as the Buffalo Diocese attempts to negotiate a mediated settlement in federal bankruptcy court with more than 900 people who lodged clergy sex abuse claims with the court. The settlement talks also include insurance companies and Catholic parishes and schools, which are separate non-profit organizations and have not filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The diocese said it followed “rigorous policies and protocols in dealing with the allegations in question, including notifying the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, which declined to act on any of the allegations.”

The diocese also said their attorneys reached out to Boyd and Anderson to interview the plaintiffs as part of its investigation, but the plaintiffs declined to cooperate.

