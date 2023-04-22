Saturday, on his 15th birthday, his loved ones and community supporters were set to hold a vigil on Memorial Drive by the Central Terminal near where he was last seen.
"We're praying for answers in the case of his disappearance since August 2020," read a Facebook post by Bury the Violence about the plans for the 6 p.m. prayer circle. Participants were asked to bring a candle to the vigil.
In the years since his disappearance, community groups have conducted searches, distributed missing posters and even put up a billboard about Griffin in a search for answers.
Buffalo police have asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911. The department also has a confidential tip line which accepts calls and texts at 716-847-2255. The department's Special Victims Unit can be reached at 716-851-4494.