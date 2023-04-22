Jaylen Griffin was last seen Aug. 4, 2020, at the family's home on Warren Avenue in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

At the time, he was 5 feet, 3 inches and 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was 12.

He has not been seen since.

Saturday, on his 15th birthday, his loved ones and community supporters were set to hold a vigil on Memorial Drive by the Central Terminal near where he was last seen.

"We're praying for answers in the case of his disappearance since August 2020," read a Facebook post by Bury the Violence about the plans for the 6 p.m. prayer circle. Participants were asked to bring a candle to the vigil.

In the years since his disappearance, community groups have conducted searches, distributed missing posters and even put up a billboard about Griffin in a search for answers.

Buffalo police have asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911. The department also has a confidential tip line which accepts calls and texts at 716-847-2255. The department's Special Victims Unit can be reached at 716-851-4494.