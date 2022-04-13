Bills wanted stadium paid for by public, could have moved, Hochul confirms

Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed a Buffalo News report during a Wednesday radio spot that the Buffalo Bills originally asked for the public to pay 100% of the construction costs of a new $1.4 billion stadium.

She also said reports that there was a chance the Bills could move without a deal for a new stadium are real, noting that cities that have lost teams in the past were calling Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

“They did have options to leave, and that was hanging over New York, Western New Yorkers in particular. So, the decision was made to get the best deal we could for taxpayers, and we did that,” Hochul said on WNYC.

Hochul said the Bills were being contacted by other cities that had previously lost teams, later noting a city like San Diego “would love to have a team.”

She also hearkened to 2014, when a group competing against the Pegulas to purchase the Bills reportedly had interest in moving the team to Toronto.

St. Louis and Oakland are other markets that have lost teams in recent years, but Hochul made no mention of either city.

Buffalo is the 49th largest metropolitan city in the U.S. – the NFL has 32 teams – and the second smallest market in the league.

“If there wasn’t something done soon, they had other options,” Hochul said. “Buffalo is a very small market, and it is extraordinary that they have a team at all. There’s a lot more money to be had in places like San Diego.”

In a series of tweets Monday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed for the first time that the Pegulas initially wanted the public to pay all of the cost to construct the stadium in Orchard Park.

The site was selected because it was less expensive and faster than building a downtown stadium, considered impractical given the time frame imposed by the condition of Highmark Stadium.

Hochul said one of her priorities during negotiations was to not “give away the shop,” adding that just because the stadium construction completed 50 years ago in Orchard Park was financed completely by public dollars, it didn’t mean that would happen again.

State legislators on Saturday approved $600 million in upfront construction costs for a new stadium. The state, which will own the new stadium and lease it to the Bills, will pay its part of the funding with $418 million in Seneca casino revenue and $182 million from other state funds.

The state will also pay an estimated $280 million for capital improvements, maintenance and other ongoing expenses over the life of the 30-year lease, which works out to an average of $9.33 million per year, pushing the total public expenditures to an estimated $1.13 billion.

The Pegulas and the NFL will contribute $550 million toward the project, and the owners are responsible for all cost overruns.

Hochul said getting the Bills deal done was a regional priority, and added that she made significant financial commitments to other parts of the state as well.

“The team is so important to the identity of Western New York, like Broadway is to New York City,” she said. “That’s just the balance we have to strike.”

The income tax alone from Bills players over a more than 20-year period will pay off the state’s portion of the construction costs, she added.

“I understand people’s concerns – I get it – but I also had other questions about how much we spend on New York City transit and the (Metropolitan Transportation Authority) and other things,” she said. “I have to engage in this debate wherever I go. But I understand people feel strongly.”

