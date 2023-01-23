Bills to allocate more than $100 million in community benefits over 30-year stadium lease

The Buffalo Bills would reinvest more than $100 million into the community over the life of a 30-year stadium lease under a deal aimed at funding everything from high school internships to mental health work to recycling to arts programs.

Those are some of the details of a community benefits agreement that emerged Monday as a key state agency approved the broad framework of final deal to build a football stadium in Orchard Park.

The team's community commitment is structured to ensure that benefits continue long after the stadium is built, though some community advocates say that $100 million figure is still far less than what the region is owed.

New York State and Erie County are poised to contribute $850 million toward the cost of constructing a $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park, in addition to public money that would help maintain the stadium over the 30-year lease deal with the Bills.

Because of the public cost of the stadium deal aimed at keeping the Buffalo Bills in Western New York, local politicians and community groups rallied for a stronger commitment from the Bills owners to fund community programs.

Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin, the primary champion of a strong community benefits agreement, said that even though the Bills are listed as being on the hook for contributing $3 million each year for community benefits during the 30-year lease, the $3 million figure will be adjusted for inflation, raising the required contribution amount each year by to 2.2%.

"I don’t think there’s a CBA in the nation that compares to what Erie County is getting," Baskin said.

The Bills would have to answer to an oversight group for its spending as part of the minimum $3-million-a-year agreement.

While detailed documents have not yet been made public, a summary of the community benefits agreement was approved Monday by the Erie County Stadium Corp., a subsidiary of the state's economic development arm, Empire State Development. Details include:

• Requirements that the Bills set a goal of having 30% of minority and women-owned businesses, and 6% of service-disabled veteran businesses, be certified by the state or county as qualified retailers, vendors and food service companies. Minority and women-owned businesses must also be involved in stadium construction, but target percentages were not included as part of the CBA and will likely be folded into the stadium deal's construction agreement.

• Requirements that stadium construction workers and future stadium employees be paid according to prevailing wage and living wage standards.

• Investment in workforce training opportunities such as apprenticeship and internship programs in stadium construction, maintenance and operations. That includes paid internships for local high school students, with 30% coming from disadvantaged communities. Members of the Bills organization would also be required to speak with student groups about the business of sports and sports-related career fields to encourage more diversity and inclusion into professional sports front offices.

• Provisions that would give preference to stadium food and beverage items produced and/or manufactured in New York State.

• Investment in mental health and anti-violence programs and campaigns, including support for local community organizations who do this work as part of their mission.

• Other investment in programs that support higher education, recycling, food insecurity initiatives and "other programs that support the upward mobility of impoverished and low-income neighborhoods." While Baskin has originally asked that money be targeted for specific low-income neighborhoods, that is not included as part of the CBA.

• A commitment to transportation improvements, including the creation of a public transportation hub in the stadium complex design.

• Creation of a community arts program that would have the Bills work collaboratively with local artists and educational institutions.

Not all initiatives meant to benefit the broader community are considered part of the community benefits agreement. Some investments, such as the addition of sidewalks on major roadways surrounding the Bills stadium , public transportation improvements, and money for athletic complex improvements at the SUNY Erie Community College North Campus will be borne by other public agencies, including the county and the state, Baskin said.

She also said she knows of no other community benefits agreement that requires such extensive, ongoing investment in the community after stadium construction is completed.

"What we’re doing here is something that’s revolutionary, and we should be very proud,” she said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul similarly praised the terms of the community benefits agreement at a separate news conference on Monday, calling it essential to the final deal.

"This is important to us, to make sure the community has a stake in this," Hochul said.

The county, state and Bills would each have appointments to a Community Benefit Oversight Committee that must approve all contributions made by the Bills under the community benefits agreement. Four appointments would come from the county, two from the state state and three from the Bills.

Ron Raccuia, executive vice president for the Buffalo Bills, on Monday called the agreement "the most comprehensive and beneficial community benefits agreement in the NFL" and said the Bills look forward to collaborating with the community to determine where those resources would be most effectively spent.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also commended Baskin for her work on the CBA Monday.

But for many community members who have spent months advocating for a substantial community investment, the $100 million figure falls short of expectations. The PlayFair Coalition, which consists of more than 60 community organizations, had pushed for the Bills to reinvest $500 million back into the community.

"A hundred million dollars over the life of the lease is not enough," said Andrea Súilleabháin, executive director of Partnership for the Public Good.

Partnership for the Public Good previously pointed out, for instance, that in 2020, the City of Los Angeles approved the Clippers’ $1.3 billion arena project, with the basketball team owners committing $100 million in community benefits.

However, Súilleabháin said the coalition is happy to see that the lease deal includes a community benefits agreement and that spending related to the CBA will be overseen by a separate oversight committee that gives community representatives approval authority over qualifying projects going forward.

It's unclear how much new money the Bills will be investing in the community as part of the agreement because the Bills already spend some money on community activities and some of that spending would likely qualify toward the $3 million minimum annual contribution. Raccuia said the new agreement would raise the amount of money the Bills contributes toward the region.

Baskin also said that not all of the Bills' goodwill efforts, which she hopes will continue, would meet the technical requirements of the community benefits agreement.

News business reporters Mike Petro and Matt Glynn contributed to this report.