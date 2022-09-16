Bills testing new security screening technology at entrance to Highmark Stadium

Two of the biggest complaints the Buffalo Bills hear from their fans about the game-day experience are being held up in the stadium’s small and outdated concourses and slow-moving lines getting into the game through security.

While the Bills have been trying to improve the flow around the concourses since the completion of stadium renovations in 2014, there’s a more recent plan in the works that could allow quicker and more efficient stadium entry.

The team will continue to test a new security screening system for the home opener Monday night against the Tennessee Titans at what is usually a busy Gate 5.

For this game, the Bills will use Ceia Open Gate Technology that allows people to walk through security and to the ticket scanners before entering the stadium without emptying their pockets and having their bags checked. The system screens everything on a person as they walk in, and the team continues to test different companies offering similar products.

In test runs at previous events, the technology has worked well, according to Andy Major, Bills vice president for operations and guest experience. It’s been less invasive and quicker for fans, but it may necessitate adding more ticket scanners to keep the lines moving. It is technology the team wants to implement permanently to the new stadium, planned for opening at the start of the 2026 season.

Gates open two hours before Bills games, so that will be around 5:15 p.m. Monday for the 7:15 p.m. start. Major said the only way to guarantee getting into the stadium without a wait is doing so shortly after gates open. Stadium lots will open Monday at 3:15 p.m., while Abbott Road from Southwestern Boulevard to Route 20A will close at 2:15 p.m.

“If you can imagine just continuing to walk through the line versus what happens now – where you stop, wait for the next person and if it beeps or goes off, you have to wait. But all of that goes away with this new technology,” Major said. “It’s super-efficient, safe and fan-friendly.”

The fans’ biggest complaint, according to Major, is waiting in line in the concourse for food and beverages and to use restrooms. With the stadium being five decades old, there is little space in the concourses.

During stadium renovations in 2014, the team was able to eliminate portable concession stands to open the concourses up a bit. Concession stands were also rebuilt then and designed to be more efficient for the team’s concession partner Delaware North and fans standing in line. The team also recently went to cashless purchases, helping to move along transactions.

“We’ve learned a lot over the years to make that as efficient as we can, given the tight quarters that we operate in,” Major said.

He also noted that the team is concerned that there will not be enough ride share drivers and warned fans that they may have to wait a few hours after the game to get home or consider another mode of transportation in leaving.

The NFTA Express fan and staff shuttle will make pick-ups and drop-offs in the City of Buffalo and various points around the area. The Bills and NFTA will post departure times from the stadium on their websites. Drop off at the stadium will be at Gate 1 and buses will be on Abbott Road across from Bills Drive to take people home.

This season also will be the opening of an in-stadium Caesers Sportsbook lounge, where fans can make mobile bets. Formerly the Business Class Club, it will have capacity for 300 to 400 people. FanDuel is also a team sponsor.

For the Monday night game, Buffalo will be the kickoff market for the Caesars Sportsbook Truck Tour, a fan engagement and tailgate campaign featuring an 18-wheeler traveling across the United States. It will be parked in the Bus & Limo Lot, between Gate 3 and 4 and adjacent to Tailgate Village.

“New York State has produced a record number of legalized sports betting opportunities since it went online. Our fans enjoy it and it is another way for us to interact with them,” said Ron Raccuia, executive vice president for Pegula Sports & Entertainment.

Among the other pregame activities to be offered Monday by the Bills are appearances by Caesars Sportsbook brand ambassadors Kenny Mayne and Trey Wingo and Bills legend Andre Reed; a hot wing eating contest by La Nova with $5,000 for the winner and a performance by Benny the Butcher and other entertainers and DJs in Lot 3.

Major said since the staff has had five events at the stadium before the regular season home opener, it is ready to go. That includes the Blue and Red practice, two preseason games and two summer concerts.

“We’re all excited for this game and ready for it,” he said. “I can only imagine how loud this place is going to be on Monday night.”