Bills super fan ready for the season – but hold the condiments

Ken "Pinto Ron" Johnson won't be turning himself into a drip painting canvas as he's doused with ketchup and mustard prior to the Buffalo Bills season opener this year.
That tailgating ritual, which started in 1990 and began attracting hundreds around 2005 thanks to social media, will be on hiatus this season.
Ken Johnson, aka “Pinto Ron," underwent open heart surgery Tuesday.
So are the bowling ball shots served with 100-proof cherry liqueur that Johnson's known for serving to anyone of age who comes by.
The changes are a concession to Covid-19 for the 63-year-old software developer and die-hard Bills fan.
Johnson said he's "ambivalent" about not getting pilloried with bottles of ketchup and mustard from people standing on top of a van Sunday, as he grips a hamburger and open bun in search of condiments encircled by a mob of red, white and blue Bills jerseys.
"I can't have that many people showing up in today's Covid world," said Johnson, who grew up in Buffalo and lives in Rochester. "The crowds were getting way too big. It's not a good look."
Johnson will still be cooking food on the roof of his red 1990 Pinto, located in the stadium's Hammer Lot section, while Pizza Pete will bake pizzas inside a filing cabinet. It's part of the zaniness that has made Johnson such a tailgate character of renown.
Johnson is also known for having attended 423 consecutive home-and-away Bills games. The streak began in 1994 and was halted in 2020 due to the pandemic.
When Roni Borjon saw the images of Josh Allen in the Pancho Billa jacket, she began to weep, writes Sean Kirst.
Johnson still managed to see five games last season in the only stadiums that allowed fans to attend.
Judging by the lone preseason game at Highmark Stadium, Johnson doesn't think the tailgating scene will be that different for most people from years gone by.
"A few people like me will have to scale back so as not to attract a big crowd," Johnson said. "But for the most part, most people will have nice tailgate parties of 20 or 30 people or maybe just two or three people.
"The lot I park in was full, grills were out and people were doing the same things they usually do," he said.
Johnson, who is vaccinated, said masks weren't evident among those tailgating.
"There might have been an isolated one or two," he said. "At the stadium I didn't see too many, either, but I'm in the upper deck and not in the club sections."
Johnson said he doesn't wear a mask unless required to, or if not wearing one makes someone uncomfortable.
Johnson's sky-high expectations for the Bills this year has him, like other Bills fans, excited about the team's prospects.
"This is going to be a fun season," Johnson said. "I always say that, but this time I really believe it.
"I always say a good Bills fan had to be in a constant state of denial, and for the last 20 years that was me," Johnson said. "I always said they were going to win, go to the playoffs and go to the Super Bowl. I was kidding back then, but not now."
Johnson had heart surgery in February, but said he's fine and plans to attend all 17 games this year.
"Plus the playoffs and the Super Bowl," he added.
