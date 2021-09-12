Bills super fan ready for the season – but hold the condiments

Johnson is also known for having attended 423 consecutive home-and-away Bills games. The streak began in 1994 and was halted in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Johnson still managed to see five games last season in the only stadiums that allowed fans to attend.

Judging by the lone preseason game at Highmark Stadium, Johnson doesn't think the tailgating scene will be that different for most people from years gone by.

"A few people like me will have to scale back so as not to attract a big crowd," Johnson said. "But for the most part, most people will have nice tailgate parties of 20 or 30 people or maybe just two or three people.

"The lot I park in was full, grills were out and people were doing the same things they usually do," he said.

Johnson, who is vaccinated, said masks weren't evident among those tailgating.

"There might have been an isolated one or two," he said. "At the stadium I didn't see too many, either, but I'm in the upper deck and not in the club sections."

Johnson said he doesn't wear a mask unless required to, or if not wearing one makes someone uncomfortable.