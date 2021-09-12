Bills super fan 'Pinto Ron' ready for the season – but hold the condiments

That tailgating ritual, which started in 1990 and began attracting hundreds around 2005 thanks to social media, will be on hiatus this season.

So are the bowling ball shots served with 100-proof cherry liqueur that Johnson's known for serving to anyone of age who comes by.

The changes are a concession to Covid-19 for the 63-year-old software developer and die-hard Bills fan.

Johnson said he's "ambivalent" about not getting pilloried with bottles of ketchup and mustard from people standing on top of a van Sunday, as he gripped a hamburger and open bun in search of condiments encircled by a mob of red, white and blue Bills jerseys.

"I can't have that many people showing up in today's Covid world," said Johnson, who grew up in Buffalo and lives in Rochester. "The crowds were getting way too big. It's not a good look."

Johnson will still be cooking food on the hood of his red 1990 Pinto, located in the stadium's Hammer Lot section, while Pizza Pete will bake pizzas inside a filing cabinet. It's part of the zaniness that has made Johnson such a tailgate character of renown.

Unless he’s required to, or if someone is uncomfortable with him not wearing a mask, Johnson said he doesn’t wear one.