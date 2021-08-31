Bills submit plan for $1.4 billion, 60,000-seat stadium in Orchard Park

The owners of the Buffalo Bills have submitted plans for a $1.4 billion, 60,000-seat stadium in Orchard Park to representatives of the state and Erie County, a source directly familiar with the negotiations told The Buffalo News.

The proposed stadium would have about 12,000 fewer seats than the existing Highmark Stadium and would be completed by 2027, the source said, confirming details initially reported Tuesday afternoon by the Associated Press.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment is negotiating the question of how much public money would be spent on the new stadium with state and county officials. Most, though not all, new NFL stadiums have been built with a portion of the costs covered by public financing.

The team is seeking public financing to cover the "vast majority" of the stadium costs, the source said. New Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo area native, has expressed her strong support for keeping the team in Western New York.

Highmark Stadium opened in 1973 and is the fourth-oldest stadium in use today but the three older venues have undergone major renovations.