Bills submit plan for $1.4 billion, 60,000-seat stadium in Orchard Park

The owners of the Buffalo Bills have submitted plans for a $1.4 billion, 60,000-seat stadium in Orchard Park to representatives of the state and Erie County, a source directly familiar with the negotiations told The Buffalo News.
The proposed stadium would have about 12,000 fewer seats than the existing Highmark Stadium and would be completed by 2027, the source said, confirming details initially reported Tuesday afternoon by the Associated Press.
"Just do it," said Larry Quinn to whether New York State and Erie County should help the Pegulas construct the $1.4 billion stadium project they are seeking.
Pegula Sports and Entertainment is negotiating the question of how much public money would be spent on the new stadium with state and county officials. Most, though not all, new NFL stadiums have been built with a portion of the costs covered by public financing.
The team is seeking public financing to cover the "vast majority" of the stadium costs, the source said. New Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo area native, has expressed her strong support for keeping the team in Western New York.
Highmark Stadium opened in 1973 and is the fourth-oldest stadium in use today but the three older venues have undergone major renovations.
Talks have ramped up in recent months because the team's lease at Highmark Stadium expires in 2023. PSE has said it will not negotiate an extension until an agreement is reached on a new stadium but, once that happens, it will work out a deal allowing the team to play at Highmark while construction proceeds on the replacement venue.
The proposal submitted to state and county officials calls for a stadium with no roof but with design features that protect the majority of seats from the elements, the source said. Some fans have clamored for a roof to make attending games in December and January more comfortable, but building a domed stadium or one with a retractable roof would raise the cost.
Bills and PSE officials insist that a growing list of issues and problems at Highmark Stadium can only be solved by building a new stadium.
PSE has determined the roughly $1 billion cost to renovate the existing stadium renders that idea impractical. Further, the source said, building the new stadium in Orchard Park near the existing stadium is far more cost-effective than building downtown, where infrastructure requirements such as rerouting roads would push the price significantly higher.
The team had considered building a larger stadium at a cost closer to $1.6 billion, but instead opted for the roughly 60,000-seat proposal, the source said. The venue also would have 60 suites.
The costs to build in New York generally are higher than in other parts of the country, the source said, citing prevailing-wage and union-worker requirements.
Given that owners Terry and Kim Pegula want to maximize revenue from any new stadium, it's not clear what the smaller capacity will mean for fans and the prices they'll have to pay to attend a game at whatever replaces Highmark.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.