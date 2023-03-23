Legends, the sports consulting firm that is playing a growing role in the development of a new Buffalo Bills stadium, is taking over as the operator of the Bills store outside Highmark Stadium, replacing longtime operator Delaware North Cos.

The shift comes as Legends begins to put its stamp on merchandising and retail for the Bills. The Orchard Park store will close for one week to allow for upgrades to be done inside.

The store will close Friday and when it reopens at 10 a.m. April 1, it will feature “a better assortment of Bills apparel and products and better services … with a new operator,” the team said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Delaware North had run retail services at the Bills stadium since 1992.

When the Bills began working with Legends, which was co-founded by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, two years ago, it was a modest relationship, starting with feasibility studies, focus groups and fan surveys.

But since then, the company’s role has expanded greatly, including lead roles in some of the most financially important aspects of the team’s new stadium project. Included in that is being involved in the team's merchandising and retail operations.

Legends played a big role with the NFL’s largest stadium project in Los Angeles – the $5 billion SoFi Stadium that opened in 2020 – that includes running its retail and merchandising program. In Minnesota, Legends has handled merchandising and retail at the Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016.

In addition, the company worked on merchandise sales for the Super Bowl in Arizona this year and the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in 2022.