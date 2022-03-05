Bills stadium talk dominates Hochul's appearance in Buffalo, but she doesn't have much to say on the topic

There wasn’t “news,” per se; Hochul essentially confirmed that the negotiations are on track, and that she has nothing to announce – yet. Among her answers:

• She characterized the conversations as “very positive,” and noted that “it’s not just the stadium, it’s also the lease agreement.”

• On whether the deal will be done in time for the state budget, which is due April 1: “Yes.”

• She suggested that the sides are still finding common ground in some areas. “There are issues to work through, but I feel very confident that they’ll be resolved in time to have conversations during the budget process.”

• Hochul also referred to the Bills’ status as New York’s only NFL team – the Giants and Jets play in New Jersey – and said that as she talks to people around the state, she hears “this was their team. Buffalo is beloved for its tenacity.”

• As she has in the past, Hochul acknowledged that “teams have other options,” alluding to the approximately one dozen markets larger than Buffalo that could support an NFL franchise. “That’s why we’re negotiating very intently,” she said, “to make sure we have the right outcome for this community.”