Bills stadium talk dominates Hochul's appearance in Buffalo, but she doesn't have much to say on the topic

Gov. Kathy Hochul sees Buffalo rarely nowadays – but when she does, and meets with reporters, she knows the theme of the questions that are coming.
No matter what is going on in the world, or the state, or even in Buffalo, it’s a certainty: “Governor, how close are you and the Bills to reaching an agreement on a new stadium?”
That was the first question asked as a throng of Buffalo media gathered around Hochul Friday afternoon. She had just finished announcing a $19 million affordable housing development in a former public school building on Buffalo’s East Side. Standing in a room that was once a classroom, the walls stripped bare, revealing the framework of the old chalkboards, Hochul answered, “We are having very productive conversations. Those are ongoing.”
State and Erie County officials have been in frequent negotiations with representatives of Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula since Hochul took over as governor for Andrew Cuomo in August. The state is expected to provide the majority of the funding for a stadium that is projected to cost $1.4 billion and open by 2026.
Hochul, who had just finished talking about the apartment project, as well as New York’s plummeting Covid-19 numbers and her desire to open up the state to people from Ukraine, continued answering questions about the stadium.
There wasn’t “news,” per se; Hochul essentially confirmed that the negotiations are on track, and that she has nothing to announce – yet. Among her answers:
• She characterized the conversations as “very positive,” and noted that “it’s not just the stadium, it’s also the lease agreement.”
• On whether the deal will be done in time for the state budget, which is due April 1: “Yes.”
• She suggested that the sides are still finding common ground in some areas. “There are issues to work through, but I feel very confident that they’ll be resolved in time to have conversations during the budget process.”
• Hochul also referred to the Bills’ status as New York’s only NFL team – the Giants and Jets play in New Jersey – and said that as she talks to people around the state, she hears “this was their team. Buffalo is beloved for its tenacity.”
• As she has in the past, Hochul acknowledged that “teams have other options,” alluding to the approximately one dozen markets larger than Buffalo that could support an NFL franchise. “That’s why we’re negotiating very intently,” she said, “to make sure we have the right outcome for this community.”
• She reiterated that the new stadium will be an open-air facility located in Orchard Park, across the street from Highmark Stadium. The Bills’ plan is to have the existing stadium razed and turned into parking space.
• On whether the state will be able to support the cost of the stadium through the budget: “We’ll be able to find the resources in the budget.”
After five minutes, her press aide called an end to the conference. One reporter slipped in a final question about the state’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Hochul talked about her orders to break off any business the state has with Russian companies – her way of adding to the economic sanctions being imposed on Russia by the United States and nations around the world.
That was the end of her appearance. It won't be the end of questions about a new stadium.