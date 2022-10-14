Bills stadium deal won't be done for months; another extension agreement reached

The deadline to complete a $1.4 billion Buffalo Bills stadium deal – originally extended to this month – is being extended once again, this time until around December.

Representatives for the state, Erie County and the Bills released a joint statement saying that all three parties have agreed to extend the exclusivity period between the three parties as they continue to negotiate until 30 days after the state environmental impact study is complete and a final determination made.

"New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills have made considerable progress and are actively negotiating the final agreements and contracts," the statement said. "As the environmental review process moves forward, we will continue to work towards finalizing all agreements and look forward to breaking ground on a new stadium next year."

Deadline for a stadium benefits plan nears – with no sign of a final deal Neighborhood advocates want to make sure that Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula commit money and resources toward enhancing local programs, parks, recreation and youth athletics, as well as supporting job training and job creation.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Friday morning that the environmental review process is not expected to be completed until early December.

The memorandum of understanding for the stadium deal set the original deadline for completing the deal at Sept. 1, with a provision that the date "shall be extended by 45 days if definitive agreements have not been reached and the parties continue to negotiate in good faith."

That extended deadline is going to come and go this weekend, but none of the parties are backing away from the deal as finer details of all the agreements continue to be hammered out.

Poloncarz described negotiations as progressing daily. He said he's getting updates on wording changes to the final documents on a regular basis. Most of the agreements still have some terms being actively negotiated.

"The construction coordination agreement, in some ways, is the most complicated agreement of all because it determines how the money is going to be spent," he said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she's also had regular conversations and updates on the next steps in stadium negotiations. "I've spent a lot of capital on this one," she said. "This is going to get finalized."

Ron Raccuia, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Bills, has said he feels both sides are "committed to getting" the deal done, while acknowledging there's still work to do. He told The News on Friday that he preferred not to comment any further at this time.

“All of the discussions are ongoing, and we look forward to bringing these agreements to conclusion,” he said in a prior statement.

Negotiations are also actively ongoing related to the community benefits agreement that outlines how the stadium deal, which includes $850 million in public investment, will benefit the greater community, not just the Bills organization.

While the Bills, county and state struck a tentative deal in late March, they have been negotiating ever since over the final details.

"We're progressing, and everyone is working in earnest to get a deal done," Poloncarz said, adding that he is unsurprised that the deal is taking longer than many expected.

Among the elements of a final deal is a non-relocation stipulation that would charge the team a penalty, essentially a declining percentage of public dollar reimbursement that the Bills must pay if they attempt to move the team at any point during the life of the stadium lease. That issue is largely agreed upon and not part of the ongoing discussions, Poloncarz said.

He also said the new stadium will be much more energy efficient in terms of electrical usage and have greater environmental protections regarding storm water runoff. It won't be LEED certified because of the expense and the open-air design of the stadium, but it will be vastly more efficient than the current stadium.

"I do know it will be much more environmentally friendly in many aspects than the current facility and the complex is right now," he said.

News staff reporters Bob McCarthy and Mike Petro contributed to this story.