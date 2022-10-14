 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills stadium deal won't be done for months; another extension agreement expected shortly

  • Updated
Bills Steelers NFL Football

Buffalo Bills receiver Khalil Shakir makes a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The deadline to complete a Buffalo Bills stadium deal – originally extended to this month – is expected to be extended once again, this time to at least December.

A joint statement is expected soon on yet another lease deal extension.

"I know you're going to hear very soon about an extension of the deadline," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Friday morning.

He pointed out that a state environmental review study, being coordinated by Erie County is ongoing and will not be completed until early December and that all documents must be finalized before a deal can be completed.

The memorandum of understanding for the stadium deal set the original deadline for completing the deal at Sept. 1, with a provision that the date "shall be extended by 45 days if definitive agreements have not been reached and the parties continue to negotiate in good faith."

That extended deadline is going to come and go this weekend, but county officials seemed assured that no one is backing away from the deal as finer details of all the agreements continue to be hammered out.

Poloncarz said Friday that negotiations are progressing daily and that he's getting updates on wording changes to the final documents on a regular basis. Most of the agreements still have some terms being actively negotiated.

"The construction coordination agreement, in some ways, is the most complicated agreement of all because it determines how the money is going to be spent," he said.

Negotiations are also actively ongoing related to the community benefits agreement that outlines how the the stadium deal will benefit the greater community, not just the Bills organization.

"We're progressing, and everyone is working in earnest to get a deal done," he said, adding that he is unsurprised that the deal is taking longer than many expected. 

Among the elements of a final deal is a non-relocation stipulation that would charge the team a penalty, essentially a declining percentage that the Bills must pay over the life of the stadium lease, should the team move before the lease is up. That issue is largely agreed upon and not part of the ongoing discussions, Poloncarz said.

He also said the new stadium will be much more energy efficient in terms of electrical usage, and have greater environmental protections regarding storm water runoff. It won't be LEED certified because of the expense and the open-air design of the stadium, but it will be vastly more efficient than the current stadium.

"I do know it will be much more environmentally friendly in many aspects than the current facility and the complex is right now," he said.

News staff reporter Mike Petro contributed to this story.

