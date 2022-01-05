Bills stadium deal approaching, despite no mention in Hochul address

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at his weekly news briefing Tuesday that the parties have engaged in “significant discussions over the last two weeks” and that “some progress has been made,” but that a deal was not expected in the next few days.

“I think the idea is we’re going to get a deal done that’s right for all, that benefits the community, that ensures the Buffalo Bills are the Buffalo Bills,” Poloncarz said.

Public contributions toward the stadium could be around 73% of the cost – or $1.022 billion of the estimated $1.4 billion price tag – as has been standard for recent stadium deals in other small market NFL cities, according to a Buffalo News analysis.

The funding would likely come from the state and possibly federal governments, with the county acting as the stadium’s owner and landlord, as it has since the Bills’ current stadium opened in 1973.

A study commissioned by Erie County determined Highmark Stadium will require extensive renovations to address structural issues in the next five years.