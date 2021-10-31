Bills say new stadium could be ready by 2026 if deal is reached this year

Jones’ support isn’t surprising. He’s close with the Pegulas, who hired his consulting company, Legends Global Partnerships, to work on the Bills’ stadium project. But the backing of Jones and owners like him is important, because they can influence decisions that help small-market teams such as the Bills continue to thrive in a mega-dollar league.

“Today was huge,” Raccuia said Wednesday afternoon, about an hour after the league updated the owners on the Bills stadium negotiations. Raccuia noted there were no public questions posed by the owners following the presentation, which he estimated to be about five to 10 minutes long, and that a half-dozen or so owners gave him positive feedback.

“They were very receptive and we’re going to need them and the league to be actively involved in getting this deal done,” Raccuia said. “The fact that we got through today in a positive way is a good sign. Now, we’ve got to do our job.”

What’s next?

The Bills are meeting at least weekly with negotiators from New York State, which is likely to shoulder most of the projected $1.4 billion for a new stadium, as well as with Erie County, which owns Highmark Stadium.