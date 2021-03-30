 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills say Highmark prevailed in competitive field for naming rights
0 comments
top story

Bills say Highmark prevailed in competitive field for naming rights

Support this work for $1 a month
Highmark Stadium 2

A rendering of the new sign set to display at Highmark Stadium.

 Provided photo

The Buffalo Bills said they saw strong interest in the naming rights for the team's stadium before striking a deal with Highmark Western and Northeastern New York.

+3
Bills' home has a new name: Highmark Stadium

Bills' home has a new name: Highmark Stadium

New signs for what will officially be called Highmark BlueCross BlueShield Stadium – but sure to be known by the shorter version – will be installed in time for the start of the regular season in September.

"We had over a dozen interested parties, and four to six strong conversations with local and national and regional partners," said Ron Raccuia, executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment. "The interest was really fast and pretty intense right from the beginning."

The Bills on Tuesday hosted an announcement of the naming rights deal at the newly named Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Stadium, which will be commonly known as Highmark Stadium. Highmark fills the void created when New Era Cap gave up its naming rights last year.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Raccuia declined to share terms of the deal, but a source familiar with the deal said the naming rights agreement is for 10 years.

Raccuia said Highmark didn't secure the naming rights to the stadium strictly on dollars.

"We had offers well in excess of what our deal is with Highmark," Raccuia said. "It was finding the right community partner, with somebody that we could build on."

David Anderson, CEO of Highmark of Western and Northeastern New York, said the agreement goes beyond putting the health insurer's name on the Bills' home, to make the Orchard Park stadium "a place where the community will gather."

"Highmark Stadium will be the proud home of the Buffalo Bills, but it will also become home for health and wellness and charitable events: for high school graduations, for high school football games, including games in the Buffalo public schools," Anderson said.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bills' home now called Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News