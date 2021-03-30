Bills say Highmark prevailed in competitive field for naming rights

The Buffalo Bills said they saw strong interest in the naming rights for the team's stadium before striking a deal with Highmark Western and Northeastern New York.

+3 Bills' home has a new name: Highmark Stadium New signs for what will officially be called Highmark BlueCross BlueShield Stadium – but sure to be known by the shorter version – will be installed in time for the start of the regular season in September.

"We had over a dozen interested parties, and four to six strong conversations with local and national and regional partners," said Ron Raccuia, executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment. "The interest was really fast and pretty intense right from the beginning."

The Bills on Tuesday hosted an announcement of the naming rights deal at the newly named Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Stadium, which will be commonly known as Highmark Stadium. Highmark fills the void created when New Era Cap gave up its naming rights last year.

Raccuia declined to share terms of the deal, but a source familiar with the deal said the naming rights agreement is for 10 years.

Raccuia said Highmark didn't secure the naming rights to the stadium strictly on dollars.

"We had offers well in excess of what our deal is with Highmark," Raccuia said. "It was finding the right community partner, with somebody that we could build on."