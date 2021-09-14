Bills and Sabres fans must be vaccinated to attend games at Highmark Stadium and Key Bank Center

He thanked the Kim and Terry Pegula for their full support of the new policy.

"We believe this is the best and only way to ensure a truly safe atmosphere where Covid cannot be passed, where people will be put at risk," he said.

Pegula Sports & Entertainment Executive Vice-President Ron Raccuia said PSE worked collaboratively with the county in implementing the new requirements.

"We are looking to provide the safest opportunity for our fans," he said.

Once the full vaccination policy is put in place by Oct. 31, masks for those 12 and older will be optional, not required.

Proof of vaccination must be in the form of a physical vaccination card, Excelsior pass, Clear digital vaccination card or, for those attending out of state, proof of vaccination from that applicable state. Department of Health officials will conduct spot checks of physical vaccination cards and verifying them against the state database. Anyone who is found to have produced a fake card could be charged with a felony, Poloncarz said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

