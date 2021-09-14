Bills and Sabres fans must be vaccinated to attend games at Highmark Stadium and Key Bank Center

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Pegula Sports and Entertainment jointly announced Tuesday that by the end of October, all fans in attendance for Buffalo Bills games at Highmark Stadium must be fully vaccinated. The rules apply to those ages 12 and older. Anyone younger must wear a mask inside the stadium.
Later this fall, all fans entering KeyBank Center must also be fully vaccinated to attend Sabres games, as well.
For Bills games, all fans must have at least a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to attend the team's next home game on Sept. 26.
"There will be no test-out option offered," Poloncarz said at a news conference outside the stadium. "Every individual guest must be vaccinated with at least one dose, starting with the Washington Football Team game."
An update on the vaccination policy at Highmark Stadium.Everything you need to know: https://t.co/usrOdup3iT pic.twitter.com/ovSgUdNPMS— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 14, 2021
No exceptions to the vaccination requirement will be granted for medical conditions or religious reasons, Poloncarz said.
He thanked the Kim and Terry Pegula for their full support of the new policy.
"We believe this is the best and only way to ensure a truly safe atmosphere where Covid cannot be passed, where people will be put at risk," he said.
Pegula Sports & Entertainment Executive Vice-President Ron Raccuia said PSE worked collaboratively with the county in implementing the new requirements.
"We are looking to provide the safest opportunity for our fans," he said.
Once the full vaccination policy is put in place by Oct. 31, masks for those 12 and older will be optional, not required.
Proof of vaccination must be in the form of a physical vaccination card, Excelsior pass, Clear digital vaccination card or, for those attending out of state, proof of vaccination from that applicable state. Department of Health officials will conduct spot checks of physical vaccination cards and verifying them against the state database. Anyone who is found to have produced a fake card could be charged with a felony, Poloncarz said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.