Bills, Sabres 'mistakenly' donate items to Tonawanda GOP candidate

However, someone who heard about the event reached out to the companies to alert them to its political ties.

"Brighton-Eggert Pharmacy was going to come," Brown said. "But then they call me and said somebody told them I was a candidate for Town Board so they had to pull out."

Dean Arthur, a manager at the pharmacy his father owns, said the store tends to stay out of politics and they would have done the same if a Democratic candidate was hosting.

The pharmacy has made two total political contributions, $500 each to a pair of Democrats, online campaign records show.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Independent Health opted to attend anyway.

“Our participation in the symposium was strictly to serve as a Medicare resource to seniors in need," Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York spokesman Kyle Rogers said in a statement. "Our company made no financial contribution or endorsement to the organizer of this event.”

Independent Health said two of its Medicare RedShirt experts attended the event to talk about the insurer's Medicare Advantage plans.