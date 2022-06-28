Bills, Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is 'progressing well,' according to statement

Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is "progressing well," according to a statement released by the teams.

The statement was issued Tuesday afternoon in the midst of online speculation over the health condition of Pegula, who was hospitalized earlier this month in Boca Raton, Fla., for an undisclosed medical condition.

It read, in full: “Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue. We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes. We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy during this time.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Pegula, 53, is president of both the Bills and Sabres. She entered a hospital in Florida some time in the first full week of June.

The Bills, Sabres and Pegula Sports and Entertainment informed their full staffs on June 14. Team officials have offered no details about the specifics of Pegula's condition.

A statement released in mid-June said “Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues. We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side.”

Kim and Terry Pegula, who have owned the Sabres since 2011 and the Bills in 2014, have residences in Western New York and Boca Raton.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.